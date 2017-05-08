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MLB stars and HBCU legends headed to College Baseball Hall

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ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins joining Jackson State as GM

Jackson State has added ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins to its men’s basketball program, following a growing trend at HBCU and…

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Buffalo Bills sign former HBCU star after UFL heroics

UFL star Ian Wheeler, a former HBCU standout at Howard University, has another shot in the NFL with the Buffalo…

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Tay Keith, producer that turned an HBCU party into a Beyonce hit, has passed away

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HBCU to Power 4 Star Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges

When Duncan Powell signed with North Carolina A&T in 2021, he wasn’t just another recruit choosing an HBCU. The four-star…

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HBCU Basketball

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HBCU to Power 4 Star Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges

When Duncan Powell signed with North Carolina A&T in 2021, he wasn’t just another recruit choosing an HBCU. The four-star…

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HBCU basketball power at crossroads with coaching search

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Sports betting scammers see HBCU players as easy targets

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NCAA finds four HBCU players threw a game for sports betting

Sports betting allegations involving Alabama State, an HBCU men’s basketball program, have led to permanent NCAA ineligibility for four former…

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WNBA veteran takes over HBCU program

WNBA veteran Crystal Robinson is taking over an HBCU women’s basketball program with championship expectations.Langston University announced Robinson as the…

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The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

MLB stars and HBCU legends headed to College Baseball Hall

Two HBCU legends who went on to lengthy MLB careers have elected to the College Baseball Hall of Fame.  Dave Clark who ruled the diamond with the Jackson State Tigers and Marquis Grissom who starred at FAMU, will be classmates at the 2026 College Baseball Hall of Fame on Feb. 11,…

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vaughnwilson

Jun 19, 2026

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The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins joining Jackson State as GM

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Steven J. Gaither

Jun 19, 2026

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Howard University

Buffalo Bills sign former HBCU star after UFL heroics

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Steven J. Gaither

Jun 18, 2026

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HBCU Culture

Tay Keith, producer that turned an HBCU party into a Beyonce hit, has passed away

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Steven J. Gaither

Jun 18, 2026

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The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

HBCU to Power 4 Star Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges

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Wali Pitt

Jun 18, 2026

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HBCU History

HBCU Football History: A powerhouse rises out of Maryland

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Steven J. Gaither

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MEAC

Toyota partners with ESPN Events for major HBCU showcase, championship

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Steven J. Gaither

Jun 18, 2026

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