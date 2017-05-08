ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins joining Jackson State as GM
Jackson State has added ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins to its men’s basketball program, following a growing trend at HBCU and…
Buffalo Bills sign former HBCU star after UFL heroics
UFL star Ian Wheeler, a former HBCU standout at Howard University, has another shot in the NFL with the Buffalo…
HBCU to Power 4 Star Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges
When Duncan Powell signed with North Carolina A&T in 2021, he wasn’t just another recruit choosing an HBCU. The four-star…
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HBCU Basketball
HBCU to Power 4 Star Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges
When Duncan Powell signed with North Carolina A&T in 2021, he wasn’t just another recruit choosing an HBCU. The four-star…
NCAA finds four HBCU players threw a game for sports betting
Sports betting allegations involving Alabama State, an HBCU men’s basketball program, have led to permanent NCAA ineligibility for four former…
WNBA veteran takes over HBCU program
WNBA veteran Crystal Robinson is taking over an HBCU women’s basketball program with championship expectations.Langston University announced Robinson as the…
HBCU Culture
MLB stars and HBCU legends headed to College Baseball Hall
Two HBCU legends who went on to lengthy MLB careers have elected to the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Dave Clark who ruled the diamond with the Jackson State Tigers and Marquis Grissom who starred at FAMU, will be classmates at the 2026 College Baseball Hall of Fame on Feb. 11,…