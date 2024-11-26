ESPN HBCU Band of The Year Rankings: Nov. 2024 (Division I)

The November rankings for the 2024 ESPN HBCU Band of the Year competition are in, and North Carolina A&T University remains at the top with an impressive score of 322 points. The reigning champion continues to lead the way, delivering exceptional performances across all categories. With the final rankings set for December 2, 2024, the stakes are higher than ever as bands push to secure their spots for the Atlanta showdown.

Division I Top 15 Bands for November

1. North Carolina A&T University – 322 points

2. Florida A&M University – 307 points

3. Tennessee State University – 302 points

4. Norfolk State University – 301 points

5. Bethune Cookman University – 291.5 points

6. Southern University – 280 points

7. Texas Southern University – 278.3 points

The JSU Sonic Boom of The South was last season’s runner-up in Division I. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

8. Jackson State University – 276 points

9. Alabama State University – 267 points

10. Prairie View A&M University – 262.5 points

11. Alabama A&M University – 258.5 points

12. South Carolina State University – 257.6 points

13. Grambling State University – 257 points

14. North Carolina Central University – 255.5 points

15. Alcorn State University – 248.5 points

North Carolina A&T remains dominant, consistently ranking in the top positions for Drum Majors, Percussion, and Drill and Design. Florida A&M University holds a solid second place, with their musicality shining through as they lead that category. Tennessee State University climbs into the top three, thanks to strong showings in both Percussion and Drum Majors, while Norfolk State University continues to impress in multiple categories, holding fourth place.

Category Leaders for November

– Drum Majors: North Carolina A&T leads, followed by Prairie View A&M and Tennessee State.

– Percussion: A&T also takes first in this category, with Norfolk State and Tennessee State rounding out the top three.

– Musicality: Florida A&M holds the top spot, showcasing their renowned precision and soul.

– Drill and Design: A&T continues its dominance, with Jackson State and Southern University in second and third, respectively.

– Auxiliaries: North Carolina A&T also shines here, proving their versatility and excellence across all aspects of performance.

The Road to Atlanta

The ESPN HBCU Band of the Year competition is nearing its final stages, and the top two Division I bands will earn the chance to compete for the ultimate title in Atlanta on December 13, 2024, as part of the Cricket Celebration Bowl weekend. The final cumulative rankings, set to be released on December 2, will determine which bands make the cut.

As the competition intensifies, every performance counts, and the race to Atlanta is as thrilling as ever. Will North Carolina A&T maintain its lead and defend its title, or will challengers like Florida A&M or Tennessee State rise to the occasion? Fans will have to stay tuned as the best HBCU bands battle it out for supremacy.

Stay Connected

Follow the 2024 ESPN HBCU Band of the Year competition on HBCU Gameday and ESPN platforms for the latest updates and exclusive coverage. With one final ranking left, the journey to the national championship promises to deliver unforgettable moments and showcase the unrivaled talent of HBCU marching bands. Don’t miss a beat as the countdown to Atlanta begins!

