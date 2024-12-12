NASCAR driver to graduate from HBCU

Rajah Caruth set to graduate from HBCU Winston-Salem State

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Dec. 10, 2024) – Winston-Salem State University is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of Rajah Caruth, a standout graduate of the renowned motorsports management program at the HBCU, as well as a rising NASCAR driver. Caruth will wave the checkered flag on his academic journey during WSSU’s Fall Commencement Ceremony, joining nearly 600 other graduates, at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Lawrence J. Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Caruth began his academic journey at WSSU in 2020, drawn by the university’s unique Bachelor of Science degree in motorsports management. WSSU is the only historically Black college or university (HBCU) in the nation and the only public university in North Carolina to offer the program.

When he enrolled, Caruth was also taking his first steps in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. Four years later, his achievements have made history. Caruth is now the third Black driver to win a national series race; he was named a Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award recipient; and most recently, he was voted Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series – all while maintaining his status as a full-time student.

Caruth’s success not only elevated his own career but has also shone a spotlight on WSSU’s motorsports program, introducing a broader audience to the industry. For the past couple of years, WSSU hosted a “Rams Racing Night” during the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in support of Caruth and the program.

Rajah Caruth began his HBCU journey at WSSU in 2020. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

This year, NASCAR announced it was expanding its Campus Lab program to WSSU, making it the first university in North Carolina to participate.

“I have seen a significant increase of interest in our program as well as the university at large,” said Dr. Clay Harshaw, associate professor and motorsports management program coordinator at WSSU. “Rajah’s success has played a major role in that.”

“We’re excited about Rajah’s success on and off the track. Winning a NASCAR race and receiving your degree in the same year is impressive,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. “Rajah sets a great example for what’s possible. We’re excited to continue seeing him grow and add to the fabric of NASCAR.”

Reflecting on his time at WSSU, Caruth expressed gratitude for the opportunities and growth he’s experienced. “It’s important for a program like this to have tangible and legitimate pathways for a student to get involved in the sport,” he said. “The school has provided me a lot, not only on the professional side but personally – helping me grow as a Black man in this country and learning how to carry myself in professional environments.”

Looking ahead, Caruth is eager to give back to his alma mater as an alumnus. He has already set his sights on creating a scholarship to support future WSSU students.