Former HBCU quarterback finishes top ten in Heisman voting

Shedeur Sanders, the former HBCU quarterback at Jackson State, finished in the top ten for voting in this year’s Heisman Trophy race. The winner of the award will be announced on Saturday but positions 5-10 were released on Friday night.

Sanders, who played for Colorado for the past two years, finished eighth in the vote. He completed 74.2 percent of his throws for 3,926 yards. Sanders led the Big 12 in touchdown passes with 35. He was picked off just eight times.

Heisman Trophy Voting Results 5-10

5. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

6. Bryson Daily, QB, Army

7. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

8. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

9. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

10. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

https://twitter.com/HeismanTrophy/status/1867725568755871944

If the Heisman vote is to be taken as an official measuring stick, Sanders will come in as the fourth-best quarterback in the country. Miami QB Cam Ward and Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel are two of the four finalists for the award that will be given out on Saturday night. Army QB Bryson Daily finished two spots ahead of Sanders in the vote.

Sanders played two seasons at Jackson State from 2021-2022 before transferring to Colorado after his father, Deion Sanders, accepted the head coaching job there. Mel Kiper has Sanders listed as his No. 3 prospect overall, and the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

At the top of the draft board is Sanders’ teammate Travis Hunter, who is also a finalist and the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Hunter also began his career at an HBCU, playing one season with Sanders at Jackson State.

Hunter who famously plays both offense and defense, has 92 catches, 1,152 receiving yards, 14 receiving TDs, 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble. Hunter has played an amazing 1,356 snaps over 12 games this season.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced on Saturday night at 8pm Eastern Time.