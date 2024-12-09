Iconic hoops brand sponsors basketball program at historic HBCU

AND1, the legendary basketball brand known for its iconic streetball culture and innovative performance gear, is proud to announce its partnership with Wilberforce University, the oldest historically Black private college and university (HBCU) in the United States owned and operated by African Americans.?This collaboration marks AND1’s first sponsorship of an HBCU athletic program, making it a historic moment for both the brand and the University.

As part of this exciting partnership, AND1 descended upon the HBCU campus and provided the Wilberforce men’s and women’s basketball teams with a full suite of new gear, including uniforms, travel sweatsuits, practice apparel, travel bags, and even a professional photo shoot!

Each team member received several pairs of AND1’s performance basketball shoes—the “Attack 3’s” and the “Mad Game” line. Furthermore,?AND1 designed a special Wilberforce player edition sneaker line that players will debut this season, highlighting the pride and spirit of the university.

“I am incredibly excited about this sponsorship with AND1,” says Wilberforce Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rachel Naughton. “The AND1 sponsorship marks a historic moment for our men’s and women’s basketball program and not only for Wilberforce but for all HBCUs. This partnership signifies recognition of the talent and dedication of our athletes. With AND1’s support, we aim to elevate our program, inspire future generations, and demonstrate that women’s basketball deserves a prominent spotlight. We’re thrilled for what lies ahead!”

A longtime fan of AND1, Naughton has followed the brand since its streetball inception, collecting mixtapes that are now cherished memorabilia of the streetball movement—a movement that brought amazing energy and creativity to the game. “With AND1 as our sponsor, we are not just receiving equipment; we are welcoming a brand that truly understands and celebrates the game of basketball and its cultural significance,” adds Naughton.

AND1 Brand Director/ Head of Sports Marketing, Dexter Gordon, “We are honored to partner with Wilberforce University, a pioneer in education and a beacon of cultural heritage. When Coach Rachel Naughton proposed the sponsorship, she highlighted the numerous benefits of our partnership, and we were eager to embrace this opportunity. This collaboration allows us to support and uplift the student-athletes who represent the future of basketball. Seeing the excitement on the students’ faces as they received their new gear was incredibly rewarding for our team. We look forward to a successful partnership and many great moments on and off the court.”?

The students at Wilberforce University were thrilled to receive their new gear, expressing their excitement and gratitude for the high-quality equipment and the opportunity to represent their university with pride.? “I’ve never had a basketball shoot like that before for our team media day, and they truly made me feel like a star. Our team is incredibly thankful for the opportunity AND 1 has given us. Thank you so much!” “It was incredible,” says Dayania Johnson, a junior at Wilberforce, who was part of the photo shoot with her teammates. “AND 1 made us feel like superstars!”

Wilberforce University President Newkirk stated that the partnership with AND1 not only enhances Wilberforce athletic programs but also aligns with the University’s mission to provide students with opportunities that foster growth and excellence. “We are thrilled to work with a brand that shares our values and commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders,” says President Newkirk

Gordon adds that this partnership is a testament to AND1’s commitment to empower athletes at all levels and foster the growth of basketball within HBCU. “Together, Wilberforce University and AND1 will create a lasting impact on student-athletes and inspire future generations,” says Gordon. ?

To commemorate this historic partnership, AND1 is producing film and photo content that will document the journey and highlight the impact of this collaboration on the Wilberforce community.?