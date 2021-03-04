Terms & Conditions

Thank you for visiting HBCU Gameday. By accessing and using HBCU Gameday (the “Web Site”), you are agreeing to be legally bound by this User Agreement.

1. GENERAL

HBCU Gameday, which is wholly owned by HBCU Gameday LLC, may change this User Agreement from time to time. The changes will appear in this User Agreement, so be sure to check back periodically. Your use of the Web Site after any changes have been posted will constitute your agreement to the modified User Agreement and all of the changes. You understand and agree that we may discontinue or change the Web Site at any time, without notice. You also understand and agree that we may discontinue or restrict your use of this Web Site for any reason without notice.

2. COPYRIGHT AND LIMITATIONS ON USE

The content displayed on the Web Site, including the selection, arrangement and design of the content of the Web Site (“Content”) is the property of Rashad Interactive or its licensors and is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. This Web Site and the Content may be used only for your personal and non-commercial use and may not be edited or modified for any purpose. In addition, use of any of our trademarks as metatags on other Web sites is prohibited and you may not display this Web site in frames. You agree to include the phrase “Used with permission from HBCU Gameday.” when you display or otherwise use the Content. All rights not expressly granted herein are hereby reserved. You may not use the Web Site for any unlawful purpose.

3. DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES AND LIABILITY

DUE TO THE NUMBER OF SOURCES FROM WHICH THE CONTENT IS OBTAINED, AND THE INHERENT HAZARDS OF ELECTRONIC DISTRIBUTION, THERE MAY BE DELAYS, OMISSIONS OR INACCURACIES IN SUCH CONTENT AND THE WEB SITE. THE CONTENT AND THE WEB SITE ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. HBCU GAMEDAY AND ITS AFFILIATES, AGENTS AND LICENSORS CANNOT AND DO NOT WARRANT THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, TIMELINESS, NONINFRINGEMENT, TITLE, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF THE CONTENT AVAILABLE THROUGH THE WEB SITE, OR THE WEB SITE ITSELF, AND HBCU GAMEDAY LLC HEREBY DISCLAIMS ANY SUCH EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. NEITHER HBCU GAMEDAY LLC NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES, AGENTS OR LICENSORS WILL BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANYONE ELSE FOR ANY LOSS OR INJURY, OTHER THAN DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY RESULTING DIRECTLY FROM USE OF THE WEB SITE, CAUSED IN WHOLE OR PART BY ITS NEGLIGENCE OR CONTINGENCIES BEYOND ITS CONTROL IN PROCURING, COMPILING, INTERPRETING, REPORTING OR DELIVERING THE WEB SITE AND ANY CONTENT AT THE WEB SITE. IN NO EVENT WILL HBCU GAMEDAY LLC, ITS AFFILIATES, AGENTS OR LICENSORS BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANYONE ELSE FOR ANY DECISION MADE OR ACTION TAKEN BY YOU IN RELIANCE ON SUCH CONTENT OR THE WEB SITE. HBCU GAMEDAY LLC AND ITS AFFILIATES, AGENTS AND LICENSORS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANYONE ELSE FOR ANY DAMAGES (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT OR SIMILAR DAMAGES), OTHER THAN DIRECT DAMAGES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. BECAUSE SOME STATES OR JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF LIABILITY FOR DAMAGES OR THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN TYPES OF WARRANTIES, PARTS OR ALL OF THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

4. LINKS TO THIRD PARTY SITES

This Web Site may contain hyperlinks to Web sites operated by persons other than HBCU Gameday. Such hyperlinks are provided for your reference and convenience only. You agree not to hold HBCU Gameday responsible for the content or operation of such Web sites. A hyperlink from this Web Site to another Web site does not imply or mean that HBCU Gameday endorses the content on that Web site or the operator or operations of that site. You are solely responsible for determining the extent to which you may use any content at any other Web sites to which you might link from this Web Site.

5. COMMENTS

Certain areas of this Web Site enable you to post comments (“Comments”). Comments are provided free to users of the Web Site and may be terminated at any time without notice. By posting Comments, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions. If you do not want to be bound by these terms, then do not make Comments.

HBCU Gameday has the right to refuse to post or remove, edit or abridge any posting for any reason and to disclose any information as necessary to satisfy any applicable law, regulation, legal process or governmental request, all in Rashad Interactive’s sole discretion. You agree to be fully responsible for your own postings and agree to make comments at your own risk on an as-is basis.

Although we do not have any obligation to monitor these Comments, we reserve the right at all times to delete any content that is unlawful, libelous, defamatory, vulgar, pornographic, abusive, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us in our sole discretion and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation or government request. We also reserve the right to permanently ban any user who violates these terms and conditions.

You agree to indemnify and hold HBCU Gameday and its affiliates and their respective, officers, directors and employees harmless from any claims, damages, losses or costs (including reasonable attorney’s fees) that arise out of any of your postings and any material contained therein, including, without limitation, any material posted or otherwise provided by you that infringes any copyright, trademark, intellectual property right of any person or defames any person or violates any person’s rights of publicity or privacy.

What to do if you believe a posting violates your copyright: In the event that you have a claim of copyright infringement based on material posted, we encourage you to contact us by email at “Contact [at]HBCU Gameday [dot] com”, HBCU Gameday cannot guarantee that any action will be taken as a result of your correspondence.

6. GENERAL PROVISIONS

The terms of this User Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia and the laws of the United States, without giving effect to any principles of conflicts of law. If any provision of this User Agreement shall be unlawful, void or for any reason unenforceable, then that provision shall be deemed severable from these terms of use and shall not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions. No waiver of any provision of this User Agreement by us shall be deemed a further or continuing waiver of such provision or any other provision, and our failure to assert any right or provision under these terms of use shall not constitute a waiver of such right or provision.