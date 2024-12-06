HBCU brings back championship coordinator as new head coach

GREENSBORO – Shawn Gibbs will return to Aggieland. Only this time, he returns as the 23rd head football coach in North Carolina A&T State University (NCAT) football program history. A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III announced Gibbs’ hiring on Friday. Gibbs, 49, replaces Vincent Brown, who spent two seasons at A&T. An introductory press conference for Gibbs is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, at 11:30 a.m. in the Deese Ballroom inside the campus Student Center at the Greensboro, NC HBCU.



A native of Black Mountain, N.C., Gibbs spent 11 seasons at NCAT as the football program’s running backs and special teams coach under head coaches Rod Broadway (2011-17) and Sam Washington (2018-2021) before taking his first career head coaching position at Division II HBCU Fort Valley State University (FVSU) on February 10, 2022.



Gibbs posted a 22-9 record in three seasons with the Wildcats. In 2023, he led the Wildcats to the Florida Beach Bowl in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where Fort Valley State earned a 23-10 win over Johnson C. Smith. During Gibbs’ tenure there, FVSU went 17-6 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play.



“I want to welcome back Coach Gibbs to North Carolina A&T State University,” said Hilton. “We are excited for his return. A&T fans certainly have fond memories of the outstanding job he did coaching some of the best players in our school’s history while also maintaining a high level of respect from those same players. Shawn’s coaching history is very impressive.



“It is obvious he finds a way to get the best out of his players. Coach Gibbs understands the challenge ahead and has great enthusiasm and passion for North Carolina A&T. I know he can’t wait to get started.”



During Gibbs’ time as an assistant coach, the program earned a national reputation as Running Back U. The Aggies won Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships in 2014, 2015, and 2017-19 with Gibbs as a key member of the HBCU championship-winning coaching staff. He also served as the position coach to one of the most historic players in program history, running back Tarik Cohen.





Cohen became the MEAC’s all-time leading rusher, MEAC Rookie of the Year, and a three-time MEAC Offensive Player of the Year. In addition, Cohen was drafted in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears in 2017 and eventually became an NFL All-Pro. Cohen is the only player in MEAC history to win Offensive Player of the Year three times.



Shawn Gibbs also coached 2011 MEAC offensive player of the year Mike Mayhew, two-time first-team all-conference back and 2017 Celebration Bowl offensive MVP Marquell Cartwright, and Jah-Maine Martin, who owns the program record for single-season touchdowns (23).



The list of return specialists under Gibbs’ tutelage is also impressive. It includes such names as NCAA record-breaking punt returner Kris Gardin, former NFL standout Tony McRae, and record-breaking kickoff returner and Celebration Bowl hero Malik Wilson.



“It is a dream come true for me to accept the position as head football coach at North Carolina A&T State University,” Gibbs said. “My family and I are thrilled to return home to Greensboro, a community with such a special place in our hearts.



“Thank you to Chancellor James R. Martin II, Director of Athletics Earl Hilton, and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to lead this prestigious and historic university’s football program. It is an opportunity I do not take for granted and a challenge I eagerly accept.”



FVSU had back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2022 and 2023, marking the first time in 24 years that has occurred in the HBCU program’s history. Gibbs brings with him 20 years of coaching experience. Before his time at NCAT he served 2007-10 as Grambling State University’s running backs coach under Broadway. Gibbs also served as running back coach at his alma mater, North Carolina Central University (NCCU), under Broadway from 2003-06. During his time there, NCCU won consecutive CIAA titles (2005-06).



Shawn Gibbs has a B.S. degree in behavioral and social sciences from NCCU.





He attended Owens High School and left it in 1992 as its all-time leading rusher (4,655 yards). As a standout back at NCCU (1993-97), he rushed for 1,687 career yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Gibbs tied the school record for longest rushing touchdown from scrimmage in 1996 when he went 89 yards against Fayetteville State.