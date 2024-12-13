Travis Hunter to give nod to former HBCU if he wins Heisman

Travis Hunter, who began his college football career at Jackson State, a Mississippi HBCU, is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. The Colorado wide receiver/cornerback said he plans on acknowledging his HBCU origin story if he does indeed win the award this weekend. Fox Sports lists Hunter’s odds at -2000, the best among all players in college football. Ashton Jeanty the Boise State running back is second with +800 odds.

Back to Hunter and what he had to say when asked about Jackson State.

“I started off at Jackson State,” Hunter said during a media session on Friday. “I’ve got to thank them for allowing me to come in there and do what I do and accepting me when I left.”

Travis Hunter enjoyed one year of HBCU football during the 2022 season, helping lead Jackson State to a SWAC Championship before losing to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.

https://twitter.com/HeismanTrophy/status/1867626001335022018

Hunter played in eight games during his freshman season at JSU. He caught 18 passes with four touchdowns that season as a receiver. He had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups during limited action that season as he nursed a lingering injury from high school.

A healthy Hunter has dominated the sport during his two seasons at Colorado. This season he leads the team with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense he has four interceptions, 11 passes deflected, and one forced fumble. On Thursday Hunter picked up four national awards, two naming him as the best overall player in college, with the other two tabbing him as the best receiver and best defensive player.

https://twitter.com/theepregameshow/status/1863325470227354028

The last time there was any sort of HBCU storyline attached to the Heisman race was thirty years ago in 1994. Steve McNair, the former Alcorn State quarterback, was a finalist for the award. McNair finished third in the voting that season for the Heisman with 111 first place votes. Rashaan Salaam the Colorado running back won the award that season, Kijana Carter, a running back from Penn State finished second.

McNair made it to the round of 50 players being considered for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame but didn’t make it as one of the 25 semifinalists.