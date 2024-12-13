Home » Latest News » Former HBCU star Hunter wins four national awards

Jackson State
December 13, 2024

Travis Hunter former HBCU star at Jackson State

Travis Hunter, the former HBCU star at Jackson State, wrapped up several national football awards on Thursday. Hunter, who followed coach Deion Sanders to Colorado two seasons ago was honored as the top overall player, the best defensive player and the best wide receiver.

The awards were given out on Thursday at the annual College Football Awards on ESPN. Earlier in the day before the awards show Hunter won the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year award, receiving 26 of 43 votes from a panel of AP Top 25 voters. 

Once the cameras started rolling Thursday night Hunter kept picking up hardware. He won the Walter Camp Award as Player of the Year and later picked up the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player and the Biletnikoff Award for the best wide receiver.

Hunter became the first player in history to win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff Awards. He is also the first Bednarik and Biletnikoff Award winner in Colorado history. 

Travis Hunter, the current Colorado star, began his career at Jackson State, a Mississippi HBCU.
Travis Hunter played one year at Jackson State before spending the last two seasons at Colorado.

“Couldn’t do what I do without my team,” Hunter said in an email to ESPN. “So I view being up for these awards as team awards.”

Hunter shook up the college recruiting world three years ago when he committed to an HBCU as the No. 1 overall player in the country. He flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State to join Sanders, ultimately playing one season in the SWAC.

Hunter is one of four finalists for the Heisman award which will be given out on Saturday night. If he wins he would be the first recipient to ever play a portion of his career at an HBCU.

AwardCategory2024 Winner
Maxwell AwardPlayer of the YearAshton Jeanty, Boise State
Walter Camp AwardPlayer of the YearTravis Hunter, Colorado
Home Depot AwardCoach of the YearCurt Cignetti, Indiana
Jim Thorpe AwardBest Defensive BackJahdae Barron, Texas
Davey O’Brien AwardBest QuarterbackCam Ward, Miami
Rimington AwardBest CenterSeth McLaughlin, Ohio State
Lou Groza AwardBest PlacekickerKenneth Almendares, Louisiana
Butkus AwardBest LinebackerJalon Walker, Georgia 
Doak Walker AwardBest Running BackAshton Jeanty, Boise State
Biletnikoff AwardOutstanding ReceiverTravis Hunter, Colorado
John Mackey AwardBest Tight EndTyler Warren, Penn State
Outland TrophyBest Interior LinemanKelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Ray Guy AwardBest PunterEddie Czaplicki, USC
Bednarik AwardDefensive Player of the YearTravis Hunter, Colorado
Bronko Nagurski TrophyDefensive Player of the YearKyle Kennard, South Carolina
Burlsworth TrophyTop Former Walk-OnBryce Boettcher, Oregon
Disney Spirit AwardMost InspirationalRichard Bremer and Megan Twist
William V. Campbell TrophyAcademic HeismanJalen Milroe, Alabama
Wuerffel TrophyCommunity ServiceNick Dawkins, Penn State

