Former HBCU star Hunter wins four national awards

Travis Hunter, the former HBCU star at Jackson State, wrapped up several national football awards on Thursday. Hunter, who followed coach Deion Sanders to Colorado two seasons ago was honored as the top overall player, the best defensive player and the best wide receiver.

The awards were given out on Thursday at the annual College Football Awards on ESPN. Earlier in the day before the awards show Hunter won the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year award, receiving 26 of 43 votes from a panel of AP Top 25 voters.

Once the cameras started rolling Thursday night Hunter kept picking up hardware. He won the Walter Camp Award as Player of the Year and later picked up the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player and the Biletnikoff Award for the best wide receiver.

Hunter became the first player in history to win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff Awards. He is also the first Bednarik and Biletnikoff Award winner in Colorado history.

Travis Hunter played one year at Jackson State before spending the last two seasons at Colorado.

“Couldn’t do what I do without my team,” Hunter said in an email to ESPN. “So I view being up for these awards as team awards.”

Hunter shook up the college recruiting world three years ago when he committed to an HBCU as the No. 1 overall player in the country. He flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State to join Sanders, ultimately playing one season in the SWAC.

Hunter is one of four finalists for the Heisman award which will be given out on Saturday night. If he wins he would be the first recipient to ever play a portion of his career at an HBCU.

Award Category 2024 Winner Maxwell Award Player of the Year Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Walter Camp Award Player of the Year Travis Hunter, Colorado Home Depot Award Coach of the Year Curt Cignetti, Indiana Jim Thorpe Award Best Defensive Back Jahdae Barron, Texas Davey O’Brien Award Best Quarterback Cam Ward, Miami Rimington Award Best Center Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State Lou Groza Award Best Placekicker Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana Butkus Award Best Linebacker Jalon Walker, Georgia Doak Walker Award Best Running Back Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Biletnikoff Award Outstanding Receiver Travis Hunter, Colorado John Mackey Award Best Tight End Tyler Warren, Penn State Outland Trophy Best Interior Lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas Ray Guy Award Best Punter Eddie Czaplicki, USC Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Year Travis Hunter, Colorado Bronko Nagurski Trophy Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard, South Carolina Burlsworth Trophy Top Former Walk-On Bryce Boettcher, Oregon Disney Spirit Award Most Inspirational Richard Bremer and Megan Twist William V. Campbell Trophy Academic Heisman Jalen Milroe, Alabama Wuerffel Trophy Community Service Nick Dawkins, Penn State