ESPN Band Of The Year: 2024 Finalists Revealed

The ESPN Band of the Year competition has reached its final stage, and the top HBCU bands in Division I and Division II are ready to compete for the ultimate honor. After months of incredible performances, North Carolina A&T University’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine and Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 have emerged as the Division I finalists. In Division II, the championship matchup will feature Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion and the Miles College Purple Marching Machine, setting the stage for an unforgettable showdown.
These elite HBCU marching bands will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 13, 2024, as part of the Cricket Celebration Bowl weekend. The event will showcase the best in HBCU band culture, celebrating precision, creativity, and showmanship on a national stage.
Final Top 5 Rankings: Division I
- North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine
Head Band Director: Dr. Kenneth Ruff
As the reigning champion, North Carolina A&T has once again dominated the competition, leading in categories such as Percussion and Drill and Design. Their consistency has earned them the top spot and the chance to defend their title at the ESPN Band of the Year championship.
- Florida A&M Marching 100
Head Band Director: Dr. Shelby Chipman
Known for their unparalleled musicality and charismatic Drum Majors, Florida A&M has delivered remarkable performances throughout the season, securing their spot in the final.
- Southern University Human Jukebox
Head Band Director: Dr. Kedric Taylor
Southern University remains a crowd favorite, blending tradition and innovation to secure a top-three finish.
- Tennessee State Aristocrat of Bands
Head Band Director: Dr. Reginald McDonald
Tennessee State’s engaging performances and precision earned them a strong fourth-place finish.
- Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul
Head Band Director: Professor Brian Simmons
Texas Southern’s bold style and powerful sound rounded out the Division I top five.
Final Top 5 Rankings: Division II
- Virginia State Trojan Explosion
Head Band Director: Dr. Taylor Whitehead
After coming close last season, Virginia State dominated in Percussion and Musicality, earning the top spot in Division II.
- Miles College The Purple Marching Machine
Head Band Director: Professor Willie Snipes
Known for their electrifying energy, Miles College is ready to challenge Virginia State in Atlanta.
- Winston-Salem State Red Sea of Sound
Head Band Director: Dr. Michael Magruder
With strong performances in Drill and Design, Winston-Salem State takes third place for the second consecutive year.
- Florida Memorial Marching ROAR
Head Band Director: Dr. Richard Beckford
The Marching ROAR’s vibrant style and creativity secured their position in the top five.
- Savannah State Powerhouse of the South
Head Band Director: Dr. Gabriel Arnold
Savannah State consistently impressed with their musicality and flair.
A Celebration of HBCU Excellence
The ESPN Band of the Year competition has highlighted the unmatched talent and tradition of HBCU bands, building excitement all season long. With the championship event now set, fans will witness the very best in marching band artistry as these four exceptional programs compete for their respective Division I and Division II titles.
Don’t miss the action on December 13, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 7 PM. Stay tuned to ESPN and HBCU Gameday for updates and live coverage of the championship weekend. This is the ultimate celebration of HBCU band culture, and the nation’s best are ready to shine on the biggest stage!