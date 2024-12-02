ESPN Band Of The Year: 2024 Finalists Revealed

The ESPN Band of the Year competition has reached its final stage, and the top HBCU bands in Division I and Division II are ready to compete for the ultimate honor. After months of incredible performances, North Carolina A&T University’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine and Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 have emerged as the Division I finalists. In Division II, the championship matchup will feature Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion and the Miles College Purple Marching Machine, setting the stage for an unforgettable showdown.

These elite HBCU marching bands will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 13, 2024, as part of the Cricket Celebration Bowl weekend. The event will showcase the best in HBCU band culture, celebrating precision, creativity, and showmanship on a national stage.

Final Top 5 Rankings: Division I

North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine

Head Band Director: Dr. Kenneth Ruff

As the reigning champion, North Carolina A&T has once again dominated the competition, leading in categories such as Percussion and Drill and Design. Their consistency has earned them the top spot and the chance to defend their title at the ESPN Band of the Year championship. Florida A&M Marching 100

Head Band Director: Dr. Shelby Chipman

Known for their unparalleled musicality and charismatic Drum Majors, Florida A&M has delivered remarkable performances throughout the season, securing their spot in the final. Southern University Human Jukebox

Head Band Director: Dr. Kedric Taylor

Southern University remains a crowd favorite, blending tradition and innovation to secure a top-three finish. Tennessee State Aristocrat of Bands

Head Band Director: Dr. Reginald McDonald

Tennessee State’s engaging performances and precision earned them a strong fourth-place finish. Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul

Head Band Director: Professor Brian Simmons

Texas Southern’s bold style and powerful sound rounded out the Division I top five.

Final Top 5 Rankings: Division II

Virginia State Trojan Explosion

Head Band Director: Dr. Taylor Whitehead

After coming close last season, Virginia State dominated in Percussion and Musicality, earning the top spot in Division II. Miles College The Purple Marching Machine

Head Band Director: Professor Willie Snipes

Known for their electrifying energy, Miles College is ready to challenge Virginia State in Atlanta. Winston-Salem State Red Sea of Sound

Head Band Director: Dr. Michael Magruder

With strong performances in Drill and Design, Winston-Salem State takes third place for the second consecutive year. Florida Memorial Marching ROAR

Head Band Director: Dr. Richard Beckford

The Marching ROAR’s vibrant style and creativity secured their position in the top five. Savannah State Powerhouse of the South

Head Band Director: Dr. Gabriel Arnold

Savannah State consistently impressed with their musicality and flair.

A Celebration of HBCU Excellence

The ESPN Band of the Year competition has highlighted the unmatched talent and tradition of HBCU bands, building excitement all season long. With the championship event now set, fans will witness the very best in marching band artistry as these four exceptional programs compete for their respective Division I and Division II titles.

Don’t miss the action on December 13, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 7 PM. Stay tuned to ESPN and HBCU Gameday for updates and live coverage of the championship weekend. This is the ultimate celebration of HBCU band culture, and the nation’s best are ready to shine on the biggest stage!