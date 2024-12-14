HBCU National Championship: Jackson State Wins Celebration Bowl in Historic Fashion

Jackson State University etched its name in HBCU football history with a commanding 21-point victory over South Carolina State in the 2024 Celebration Bowl. This triumph not only secured Jackson State’s first Celebration Bowl title but also tied the largest margin of victory in the game’s history. The 21-7 win was a moment of redemption for the Tigers, who lost to the Bulldogs in the 2021 matchup by the same margin.

The SWAC champions, led by quarterback Jacobian Morgan, showcased their offensive and defensive prowess. While the first quarter remained scoreless, Jackson State struck in the second quarter, scoring 14 points to take control of the game. Morgan was efficient under center, throwing for 219 yards and one touchdown, with wide receiver Joanes Fortilien hauling in a 4-yard scoring pass to open the Tigers’ account.

Dominance from Start to Finish

On the ground, running back Irv Mulligan delivered a standout performance with 71 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jackson State outgained South Carolina State 367 yards to 135, including a staggering 148-16 advantage in rushing yards. The Tigers’ dominance in the trenches set the tone for the game.

A Relentless Defense

Jackson State’s defense was the backbone of their success, holding the MEAC champion Bulldogs to a mere 16 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Defensive standout A. Petty recorded a pivotal interception, while A. Taylor added a crucial sack as the Tigers repeatedly stifled South Carolina State’s offense. The Bulldogs, led by quarterback Eric Phoenix, struggled to find consistency, converting just one of 10 third-down attempts.

The defense also forced five three-and-outs and consistently pressured the Bulldogs’ offensive line, showcasing why Jackson State has become a force in HBCU football.

A Balanced Legacy

Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl victory is a defining moment for HBCU football, highlighting the program’s growth and determination. The Tigers’ ability to avenge their 2021 loss to South Carolina State demonstrates their evolution into a powerhouse program.

However, the game also underscores the competitive spirit of HBCU football, with South Carolina State continuing to represent the MEAC with pride. While the Tigers celebrate this historic win, both programs have elevated the profile of HBCU athletics, proving that the Celebration Bowl remains a premier showcase for Black college football on the national stage.