HBCU coach gets real about money games after LSU loss

Grambling State head coach Courtney Simmons did not mince words following the HBCU squad’s crushing 46-point loss to LSU. The game was a stark reminder of the financial and competitive disparities HBCUs face when taking on Power Four teams in so-called “money games.” For Simmons, the experience illuminated a critical issue: the cost of survival versus the toll on her players’ morale.

“You have to be careful with playing this many Power Five games,” Simmons stated. “There’s a thing called confidence, right? And losses like this can kill kids’ confidence. Nothing about this prepares you for SWAC play.”

Her candid remarks underscore the unique challenges HBCU programs encounter as they balance financial obligations with their athletes’ mental and physical well-being.

Grambling State, who shot just 29.4% from the field compared to LSU’s 48.7%, struggled to keep pace. Grambling State was outscored 58-28 in the paint and 31-7 in second-chance points. Despite these numbers, Simmons explained that the program’s financial realities leave little choice but to accept these lopsided matchups.

“These are money games. We play these games to get the money so we can survive, and in our league, that is it. That is all,” Simmons revealed. “I would rather not ever play LSU again, but they pay us good money to come here and take a loss.”

For Simmons, the financial necessity clashes with her competitive instincts and long-term goals for her team. “I played high-level basketball. I played at the University of Louisville. I know what major basketball looks like,” she said. “Nothing about getting the snot beat out of us helps us for league play.”

The coach also pointed out the differing approaches to non-conference scheduling among SWAC programs, including rival Southern. “I’m not as experienced as Carlos Funchess, down there at Southern. They are going to schedule ten of their 11 non-conference games against Power Five teams and go get $40,000 apiece,” she said. “But their kids are used to that. I’m the only team in the league that didn’t go get other SWAC players. And so for my kids, a majority of them came from the Sun Belt…”

Simmons’ comments highlight the broader struggles HBCUs face when competing on uneven playing fields. While games against Power Four teams bring significant financial benefits, they often come at the expense of player development and confidence. As Simmons put it, “It sounds good to say, but nothing about this prepares you for SWAC play.”

Conversely, her Grambling State team has a 131-30 win over Division III Cenetary earlier this year.

The loss to LSU is just one example of the challenges HBCU teams confront. While LSU’s star Aneesah Morrow dominated with 26 points and 16 rebounds, Simmons focused on ensuring her team does not carry the weight of these losses into conference play. “Right now, it’s just a matter of not killing their confidence so that we are prepared for SWAC play and don’t lose our first two games in the league.”

For Simmons, the takeaway is clear: “Nobody is going to sit at a press conference and tell you these were moral victories. That’s not real life.”



Her unfiltered perspective serves as a rallying cry for greater investment in HBCU sports programs to reduce reliance on these difficult matchups and create more equitable opportunities for their athletes.