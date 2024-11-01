ESPN Band of The Year: Oct. Division II HBCU rankings

The latest October rankings for the 2024 ESPN Band of the Year competition reveal a shift in the Division II HBCU lineup, with Virginia State University claiming the top spot. The ESPN Band of the Year competition, a thrilling celebration of HBCU musical culture, has HBCU bands pushing their performances to new heights across categories such as Drum Majors, Percussion, and Drill and Design. With each performance, these bands captivate audiences and redefine excellence in HBCU marching band traditions.

Division II Top 15 Bands for October

Virginia State University – 313.3 points Florida Memorial – 309 points Savannah State University – 293.5 points Langston University (Independent ) – 291.5 points Winston-Salem State University – 288.5 points Miles College – 282 points Tuskegee University – 280.5 points Edward Waters University – 280 points Fayetteville State University – 277 points Elizabeth City State University – 272.5 points Fort Valley State University – 266 points Shaw University – 265.5 points Bowie State University – 265.5 points Clark Atlanta University – 252 points Albany State University – 251.5 points

Virginia State University has taken the lead with a cumulative score of 313.3 points, closely followed by Florida Memorial with 309 points. The standings reflect the fierce competition among these talented HBCU bands as they battle for the title. With just a few months to go before the national championship showdown, each performance now counts more than ever.

Key Performances Across Categories

Virginia State University has shown incredible versatility, leading not only in the overall rankings but also in specific categories:

Musicality : Virginia State excels in musicality, showcasing powerful, precise soundscapes that have captured the audience’s attention.

: Virginia State excels in musicality, showcasing powerful, precise soundscapes that have captured the audience’s attention. Drill and Design : Their creative and well-executed drill formations have earned them the top position in this category, setting a high bar for other bands.

: Their creative and well-executed drill formations have earned them the top position in this category, setting a high bar for other bands. Auxiliaries: Virginia State’s auxiliary teams have also performed exceptionally well, reinforcing their all-around strength.

Florida Memorial, holding second place, leads the Dance and Flag categories, demonstrating their strong visual appeal and performance energy. Meanwhile, Savannah State University tops the Drum Major category, bringing a dynamic presence to each performance, while Edward Waters College claims the top spot in Percussion with intricate, rhythmic performances that command attention.

Category Leaders for October

Drum Major : Savannah State University takes the lead, followed by Florida Memorial and Miles College.

: Savannah State University takes the lead, followed by Florida Memorial and Miles College. Percussion : Edward Waters University tops this category, with Virginia State and Central State University close behind.

: Edward Waters University tops this category, with Virginia State and Central State University close behind. Musicality : Virginia State University leads in musicality, showcasing masterful sound, followed by Langston University and Winston-Salem State.

: Virginia State University leads in musicality, showcasing masterful sound, followed by Langston University and Winston-Salem State. Drill and Design : Virginia State University also excels in Drill and Design, with Langston University and Florida Memorial rounding out the top three.

: Virginia State University also excels in Drill and Design, with Langston University and Florida Memorial rounding out the top three. Dance: Florida Memorial shines in the Dance category, highlighting the visual artistry HBCU bands bring to every performance.

Rising Stars and Consistent Performers

WSSU Scarlet Lace Dancer (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Winston-Salem State University and Miles College have both maintained strong showings, ranking within the top five overall. Winston-Salem State ranks highly in Musicality and Drill and Design, showing their consistent strength across categories. Tuskegee University has also impressed, standing out in the Auxiliaries category and holding steady in Musicality.

About the judges

No adjudicator is allowed to judge (Musicality, Pictures, Drill and Design, Percussion, Drum Majors, and Auxiliary) in a category more than once in a regular season. In summary, each of the five major adjudication areas will all have different judges for each month of the regular season. For example, if a committee member judges Musicality in Division I in September, he/she will not be able to judge that category in October or November. They will move to a different category in the next month. This has been a standard practice of the committee since the inaugural BOTY.



Other than the BOTY Committee Chairs, none of the adjudicators know the final results of the “overall” monthly rankings until they are made public by ESPN and HBCUGameday. Once adjudicators have reviewed videos, they submit scores individually and electronically without group or committee conversation. Any discussion or conversation regarding the rankings must be conducted through our chairs prior to reviewing or scoring the bands.



Auxiliary scores are based on the median or “average” of the combined totals. If the majorettes score 29, the flags 30, and dancers 31, the total auxiliary score is 30. If the dancers score 29 and the flags score 30, the total auxiliary score is 29.5. If a team only has one auxiliary unit that scores 30, their final score is 30. The units with multiple auxiliaries do not get extra points.

Adjudicators (thus far) for the College/HBCU and High School BOTY include:



Dr. Julian White, Florida A&M University, Director of Bands Emeritus

Professor Dowell Taylor, Jackson State University, Director of Bands Emeritus

Professor Lawrence Jackson, Southern University, Director of Bands Emeritus

Professor Melvin Miles, Morgan State University, Director of Bands Emeritus

Professor Richard Lee, Texas Southern University, Director of Bands Emeritus

Professor James Holden, Virginia State University, Director of Bands Emeritus

Dr. Greg Drane, Penn State University, Director of Bands, Bethune Cookman Alumnus

Dr. LaToya Webb, Towson State University, Director of Bands, Norfolk State Alumnus



Present Directors (thus far) for the College/HBCU and High School BOTY include: (Cannot Adjudicate within their respective division):



Dr. Jorim Reed, Director of Bands Morgan State University

Dr. Julliet Boykins, Director of Bands, Elizabeth City State University

Dr. William Brooks, Director of Bands, Albany State University

Dr. James Oliver, Director of Bands, Alabama State University

Professor Carlton Wright, Director of Bands, Alabama A&M University

Dr. Richard Beckford (High School Chair), Director of Bands, Florida Memorial University

Ms. Shawn Zachery, Auxiliary Director, Prairie View A&M

Ms. Rae Ransome-Coleman, Auxiliary Director, Morehouse College

Ms. Eboni Young, Auxiliary Director, Norfolk State



What’s Next for ESPN Band of the Year?

With just a few months until the final showdown in Atlanta, the 2024 ESPN Band of the Year competition is closer than ever. Each performance now counts as bands refine their shows and push for a spot in the top rankings. The top two Division I bands will compete on December 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, right before the Cricket Celebration Bowl, for the ultimate title.



The Top five band bands at the top of our cumulative rankings in November will all be in the running to come to Atlanta for the BOTY competition. Their ranking position in the polls will be the number one factor in receiving an invitation to Atlanta. However, the BOTY committee can also consider other intangibles as it relates to the selection of the final two bands. The goal for every band is to make it to the Top 5 in November, so they can be a part of the conversation to come to Atlanta.

“This season’s BOTY promises to be one of the best yet,” said Professor Dowell Taylor, Jackson State University Director Emeritus and ESPN BOTY Chair. “Even at this early stage in the process, the renewed emphasis on the halftime field experience and the overall musical presentation has been phenomenal and very encouraging. Because most bands are so very close in the ratings. this will be a grueling process and labor of love for the adjudicators. And this is what it’s all about.”

How to Stay Updated

To catch all the action, follow the ESPN Band of the Year competition through HBCU Gameday and ESPN platforms, where you’ll find monthly updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Every performance counts in this season-long journey, and with the latest October rankings setting the stage, the path to the championship is heating up.

The October rankings showcase the resilience, talent, and dedication of these HBCU bands. Virginia State currently leads the way, but with the ESPN Band of the Year crown at stake, the journey is far from over.