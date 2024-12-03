Hip-hop mogul named keynote speaker for HBCU graduation

Hip-hop mogul and No Limit Records founder Master P has been announced as the keynote speaker for the Spring Commencement at Lousianna HBCU Grambling State University.

Dr. Percy “Master P” Miller is a businessman, entrepreneur, music mogul, author, and philanthropist who is a trailblazer in music, business, and community advocacy. He is celebrated for his unwavering commitment to empowerment and ownership. As the founder of No Limit Records, he revolutionized the music industry by creating a blueprint for independent success. Under his leadership, the label sold over 100 million records globally and launched the careers of music legends like Snoop Dogg, Mia X, and Silkk the Shocker. Miller’s entrepreneurial reach extends beyond music to include investments in apparel, luxury goods, food, and film production, cementing his reputation as a visionary business leader.

He is also the driving force behind Miller Family Foods, a family-owned business committed to strengthening families and communities by promoting active, healthy lifestyles. However, his business portfolio extends far beyond the food industry, with investments spanning diverse sectors, including apparel, shoes, high-end luxury luggage, restaurant franchises, and production in film and television.

As an ambassador for entertainment in the city of New Orleans, Miller has received widespread recognition for his contributions to bridging the wealth gap and uplifting the New Orleans culture. He was appointed Youth Ambassador for the NAACP, dedicating time and resources to support the Joel John Scholastic Academy in Los Angeles. His accolades include two NAACP Awards for Community Service, the Social Justice Entertainer of the Year Award in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Certificates of Appreciation from the California State Assembly for his advocacy in civil, social, and economic rights. Additionally, Miller holds honorary doctorates from HBCU Lincoln University and has received the Keys to the Cities of Memphis, Los Angeles, Louisville, Charlotte, Jackson, Houston, Gulfport, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.

Grambling State University will hold its Spring Commencement on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM CST at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.