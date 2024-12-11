HBCU hoops team inches closer to top 10 in mid-major poll

BOSTON, Mass. – The Norfolk State women’s basketball team earned the No. 11 ranking in the latest College Insider’s Mid Major Women’s Basketball Top 25 poll this season. Norfolk State is the only HBCU featured in this week’s poll.

In its 15th season of existence, the mid-major poll recognizes the top teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Coastal Athletic, Conference USA, Horizon, Independent, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast, Western Athletic.

NSU received the No. 11 ranking, following a 75-66 win against Saint Louis on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Washington D.C.

The Spartans will return to action against Shaw at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Echols Hall.

Spartans Hold off Billikens Comeback Bid in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Norfolk State women’s basketball team held off a fourth-quarter run from Saint Louis, defeating the Billikens 75-66 at the Coaches vs. Racism Roundball Classic.

Checking the Box Score

Diamond Johnson led Norfolk State in scoring with 23 points

Kierra Wheeler posted a season-high 22 points

NSU shot 11-of-17 from the floor in the second quarter (64.71 percent)

Norfolk State never trailed in the contest, with the score only being tied once

The Spartans had 14 steals to the Billikens’ 9 steals

Diamond Johnson was 8-of-8 from the floor in the first half with 17 points

News & Notes

Norfolk State improves to 8-3

Saint Louis falls to 3-7

Norfolk State now leads the all-time series 1-0

Diamond Johnson has led her HBCU in scoring for 10-of-11 games this season

No one from the Spartans has fouled out of a contest this season

NSU made 30 field goals for the first time since Feb. 17, 2024

FULL RECAP