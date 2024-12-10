MEAC announces its Players of the Year at Las Vegas Banquet

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix and Morgan State defensive lineman Elijah Williams have been named the 2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year. The announcement was made during the 66th Annual National Football Foundation (NFF) Hall of Fame Press Conference, broadcast live on ESPN+ from Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Congratulations to Eric and Elijah on being named the MEAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year,” said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills. “These exceptional student-athletes have demonstrated excellence on the field and are outstanding representatives of South Carolina State University, Morgan State University, and the MEAC. It is an honor to recognize their achievements and celebrate their well-deserved accolades.”

Phoenix (QB, Gr., 6-3, 210, Savannah, Ga.) delivered an outstanding performance during the 2024 season, leading the MEAC with 2,460 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. Over 10 games, he completed 170 of 261 pass attempts, achieving an impressive 65.1% completion rate. His efforts earned him three MEAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Nationally, Eric Phoenix stands among the elite in several key statistical categories. He ranks seventh in passing efficiency (164.2) and passing yards per completion (14.47), and 11th in total offense (2,685 yards). Additionally, he is 15th in passing yards per game (246.0) and 26th in total passing yards (2,460) and 25th in touchdown passes (20).

Phoenix’s leadership was pivotal in guiding the Bulldogs to the 2024 MEAC Championship and a No. 18 ranking in the final AFCA Coaches Poll of the regular season. His remarkable achievements extended beyond the conference, as he was named the inaugural HBCU+ National Player of the Year by Stats Perform and was a finalist for the prestigious Walter Payton Award, which honors the top offensive player at the Division I FCS level.

Williams (DL, Sr., 6-3, 270, Jersey City, N.J.) was named the 2024 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year after leading Morgan State to its best season in a decade. The Bears finished 3-2 in MEAC play and 6-6 overall. Williams became Morgan State’s all-time leader in career sacks with 31.0 and ranked eighth nationally this season with 11.0 sacks. He also recorded 15.0 tackles for loss, placing him second in the MEAC and 20th nationally.

This season, Elijah Williams delivered an impressive stat line with 11.0 sacks, 32 total tackles (22 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He recorded a season-high eight tackles against Towson and tallied seven tackles in games against Stony Brook and Norfolk State. Williams also registered two sacks in three different games (Towson, Virginia-Lynchburg, and North Carolina Central).

A First Team All-MEAC honoree, Williams was also named a finalist for the 2024 Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually by Stats Perform to the top defensive player in Division I FCS football. Over his career at Morgan State, Williams has amassed 218 total tackles, including 128 solo stops. His career-high performance came in 2023 when he recorded 12 tackles in a double-overtime game against the University of Albany.