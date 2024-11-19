Shannon Sharpe salutes HBCU receiver who broke his record

On a recent episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe took a moment to honor Savannah State wide receiver Da’Shun Mitchell for breaking a record held by the HBCU legend and Hall of Famer over three decades. Sharpe, alongside co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, reflected on Mitchell’s performance in Savannah State’s season finale against Benedict College. Despite the Tigers’ 35-27 loss, Mitchell’s 227-yard game on 12 catches shattered Sharpe’s record of 221 yards, set back in 1989.

“Da’Shun Mitchell had a hell of a game,” Sharpe began. “Twelve catches, 227 yards, and two touchdowns. Why is that important? The 227 yards in a single game set the record by a Savannah State receiver — breaking the record held Shannon Sharpe — of seven catches, 221 yards, and two touchdowns.”

Ochocinco playfully jabbed, “You gotta go get it back.”

Sharpe laughed before turning reflective.

“No, Ocho, I’m glad. Hopefully, I inspired him. When I was there, I didn’t have anybody to look up to. There weren’t many numbers to chase. I just wanted to set the bar. And after 35 years, he broke it. Salute the young bull.”

Sharpe also highlighted Mitchell’s recognition as a first-team All-Conference player, further praising his contributions. “When a Savannah State Tiger does something great—especially as a receiver—I’m proud. That’s what we do.”

Mitchell’s record-breaking performance was a bright spot in Savannah State’s rollercoaster season. Paired with quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan’s school-record 400 passing yards, the Tigers’ offense showed flashes of brilliance, amassing a season-high 509 total yards. Mitchell’s performance included a 77-yard touchdown grab, showcasing the explosive connection between him and Sullivan. The HBCU squad finished 5-5 this season.

“Congratulations, on everything you’ve accomplished. Savannah State — that’s what we do,” Sharpe concluded, his admiration clear.

The exchange between Sharpe and Ochocinco underscored Sharpe’s enduring connection to his HBCU, celebrating the next generation while honoring the legacy he helped build.