Former HBCU star Hunter wins Heisman Trophy

Travis Hunter, the star wide receiver and defensive back for Colorado has won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Hunter began his career at an HBCU, playing one season for Deion Sanders at Jackson State before moving on to CU two seasons ago.

Famously playing on both offense and defense, Hunter has 92 catches, 1,152 receiving yards, 14 receiving TDs, 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble. Hunter has played an amazing 1,356 snaps over 12 games this season.

Hunter finished ahead of the other three finalists, Miami QB Cam Ward, Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

“I started off at Jackson State,” Hunter said during a media session on Friday ahead of the Heisman ceremony. “I’ve got to thank them for allowing me to come in there and do what I do and accepting me when I left.”

Hunter was joined at the ceremony by both Deion and Shedeur Sanders, along with hip-hop artist Lil Wayne.

From HBCU to Heisman

Travis Hunter helped lead Jackson State to a SWAC Championship before losing to North Carolina Central in the 2022 HBCU National Championship game.

Hunter played in eight games during his freshman season at JSU. He caught 18 passes with four touchdowns that season as a receiver. He had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups during limited action that season as he nursed a lingering injury from high school.

Hunter is listed as the No. 1 overall draft prospect for this spring’s NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. He is projected to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL as he has done in college.

Hunter’s teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He completed 74.2 percent of his throws for 3,926 yards. Sanders led the Big 12 in touchdown passes with 35. He was picked off just eight times. Sanders is listed as the No. 3 overall prospect and the top quarterback for this year’s NFL Draft according to Kiper.