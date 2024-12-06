HBCU basketball program extends local television deal

GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T State University’s (NCAT) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is thrilled to announce the extension of its partnership with Sinclair Broadcasting to broadcast select men’s and women’s basketball games from Corbett Sports Center. NCAT is the largest HBCU in the nation.

The partnership allows Aggie fans to enjoy the games from the comfort of their homes or local venues, offering more access to live basketball action and furthering the reach of A&T Athletics within the Piedmont Triad region. During football season, the Aggies partnered with Sinclair, airing all five of A&T’s home games on WMYV My48.

Sinclair aired four of those games live. The ratings competed or were comparable to other shows and sporting events in the time slot. Four men’s and five women’s HBCU basketball games will air on the station this season, starting with the Gate City rivalry between the A&T and UNC Greensboro men’s basketball teams.

Fans can also see the games at https://www.my48.tv/, on cable channel 15, HD 1215, and over-the-air channel 48. Sinclair’s reach expands as far north as Patrick County (Va.) and south to Montgomery County (N.C.).

The Sinclair Broadcasting footprint extends as far west as Wilkes County (N.C.) and east to Alamance County (N.C.). The Aggies still maintain their agreement with FloSports through the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

NCAT will host Gate City Division I rival UNC Greensboro on Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m. from Corbett Sports Center.





Men’s Basketball Schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. – A&T vs. UNCG

– A&T vs. UNCG Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at 2 p.m. – A&T vs. Drexel

– A&T vs. Drexel Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. – A&T vs. Charleston

– A&T vs. Charleston Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. – A&T vs. Stony Brook

Women’s Basketball Schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. – A&T vs. Norfolk State

– A&T vs. Norfolk State Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at 2 p.m. – A&T vs. Stony Brook

– A&T vs. Stony Brook Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. – A&T vs. Campbell

– A&T vs. Campbell Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. – A&T vs. Delaware

– A&T vs. Delaware Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m. – A&T vs. UNCW