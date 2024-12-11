HBCU notches another impressive overtime non-conference victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Laila Lawrence notched her eighth double-double of the season, leading Coppin State’s HBCU women’s basketball team to a 64-61 overtime win at George Washington University of the Atlantic 10 Conference on Tuesday night at the Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The Eagles improved to 7-5 on the season with their first-ever win against GW who fell to 5-4.

Checking the Box Score

Lawrence, who ranks second nationally in double-doubles, led all players with 21 points and 11 rebounds while hitting 8-of-16 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the line. She added four steals, two blocks, and two steals.

Angel Jones also finished in double figures with 11 points along with five assists, three rebounds and three steals.

also finished in double figures with 11 points along with five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Tiffany Hammond scored nine points with three 3-pointers and moved into ninth place on Coppin’s all-time list with 82 in just one-plus seasons with the program.

scored nine points with three 3-pointers and moved into ninth place on Coppin’s all-time list with 82 in just one-plus seasons with the program. Arielle-Vadrelle Belinga continued to play well, finishing with a career-high nine points.

continued to play well, finishing with a career-high nine points. Cire Worley hit a pair of triples for six points, followed by Tyler Gray with five points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

hit a pair of triples for six points, followed by with five points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Niyah Gaston also hit a three for Coppin who made eight shots from deep compared to just three for GW.

also hit a three for Coppin who made eight shots from deep compared to just three for GW. Three GW players scored in double figures, including Paige Mott, the daughter of CSU director of men’s basketball operations Terquin Mott, who had ten points and nine rebounds.

How it Happened

Neither team led by more than six points in a contest that featured 12 ties and 13 lead changes.

The teams went into the half tied at 29 and Coppin led 44-43 after the third.

George Washington University opened the fourth with five-straight points before Lawrence sandwiched a layup by Gray with two of her own, giving the Eagles back the lead at 50-48 at the 7:23 mark.

Hammond’s third three of the game with 3:23 left in regulation broke a 51-51 tie which GW matched with 37 seconds remaining.

Following a timeout, Coppin missed a shot just before the buzzer which sent the game into overtime.

After the tip, the teams traded buckets before GW opened a 61-56 lead with 2:56 left on a three.

Worley responded with a triple of her own before Lawrence converted on an old-fashioned three-point play at the 1:45 mark, giving the HBCU its first lead of the frame at 62-61.

Lawrence was credited with a steal at the other end and Gray hit both free throws, extending Coppin’s lead to three with 1:29 left.

Both teams missed threes on their following possessions before Hammond came up with a big steal with 19 seconds remaining, prompting a Coppin timeout.

CSU missed both free throw attempts, giving GW a chance to tie the score but both of their tying efforts fell short.

Up Next: Coppin State women’s basketball is back home on Thursday, December 19 when the HBCU hosts Kent State in a 5 pm tipoff on ESPN+. The Golden Flashes rank just outside the Mid-Major Top 25 at 28th at 5-4 overall.