Florida Classic | FAMU vs Bethune-Cookman | Cinematic Recap

The 2024 Florida Blue Florida Classic was all about bragging rights and this year’s FAMU-Bethune-Cookman matchup went down to the wire. Watch our Cinematic Recap Presented by The Florida Blue Florida Classic. Game notes courtesy of FAMU Athletics

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Game Notes

» Franklin and Dean all rushed for over 100 yards for the Rattlers.

» FlAMU outgained Bethune-Cookman 485-416, including a 305-183 advantage on the ground.

» Florida A&M had their highest scoring quarter in the fourth period when they put up 14 points.

» FAMU converted 6 of 12 third downs while Bethune-Cookman was successful on 8 of 15.

» The Rattlers had three players with more than eight tackles in the ballgame led by Jenkins, who had 12.

» Florida A&M forced one red zone turnover in the contest.

» FAMU won the time of possession battle 35:23 to 24:37.

» Richardson completed 70% of his passes on the day, going 14-for-20 while averaging nine yards per attempt.

» Cam Ransom led the Wildcats passing attack, completing 11 of his 21 attempts for 196 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

» Dennis Palmer led the Bethune-Cookman rushing attack with 178 yards and three touchdowns.

The victory improved Florida A&M’s record to 6-5 (4-3) on the season and marked another successful chapter in the historic rivalry. The Rattlers’ offense showed its explosiveness, accumulating 485 total yards while controlling the clock with over 35 minutes of possession time.

Bethune-Cookman wide receiver and return-man Maleek Huggins did a bit of everything in his first-ever Florida Classic. He opened the scoring for B-CU with a 77-yard punt return touchdown to tie things at 7-7. It was the first return touchdown of his career, and third total touchdown of his Wildcat career. He followed that up with a 56-yard touchdown snag to give B-CU its first lead of the game at 20-17 late in the first half. Huggins finished his night with a team-high seven receptions for a career-high 177 yards – the most in a game by a B-CU WR this year – and the two touchdowns. His previous high in yards was 97 last week at Texas Southern. He was named team MVP.

In a thrilling edition of the Florida Classic, the Florida A&M Rattlers emerged victorious over rival Bethune-Cookman, securing a 41-38 win in front of 56,453 fans at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.