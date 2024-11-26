ESPN HBCU Band of The Year: Nov. 2024 (Division II)

The November rankings for the 2024 ESPN HBCU Band of the Year Division II competition are in, and Virginia State University continues to hold a narrow lead with a score of 310.5 points. In what has been one of the most competitive seasons yet, Florida Memorial trails closely behind with 310.3 points, setting up a dramatic finish heading into the final rankings on December 2, 2024. With just fractions of a point separating the top two bands, the competition has intensified as HBCU bands strive for excellence.

Division II Top 15 Bands for November

Virginia State University – 310.5 points Florida Memorial – 310.3 points Miles College – 298 points Langston University (Independent) – 297.5 points Central State University – 285.5 points Edward Waters University – 284 points Fort Valley State University – 278 points Fayetteville State University – 278 points Winston-Salem State University – 276 points Savannah State University – 273 points Elizabeth City State University – 265 points Tuskegee University – 258 points Clark Atlanta University – 256.5 points Bowie State University – 251.5 points Albany State University – 244.6 points

Virginia State University’s consistent performances across multiple categories have earned them the top spot, but Florida Memorial’s dynamic showmanship has kept the competition tight. Meanwhile, Miles College and Langston University maintain strong positions in the top four, with notable strengths in Percussion and Drill and Design, respectively.

Category Leaders for November

Drum Majors : Winston-Salem State University leads, followed by Central State and Elizabeth City State.

: Winston-Salem State University leads, followed by Central State and Elizabeth City State. Percussion : Virginia State dominates this category, with Florida Memorial and Miles College following closely behind.

: Virginia State dominates this category, with Florida Memorial and Miles College following closely behind. Musicality : Virginia State also takes the top spot in Musicality, showcasing their precision and sound, with Fayetteville State and Langston University completing the top three.

: Virginia State also takes the top spot in Musicality, showcasing their precision and sound, with Fayetteville State and Langston University completing the top three. Drill and Design : Winston-Salem State ranks first, highlighting their creative and well-executed formations, while Florida Memorial and Langston University rank second and third, respectively.

: Winston-Salem State ranks first, highlighting their creative and well-executed formations, while Florida Memorial and Langston University rank second and third, respectively. Auxiliaries: Edward Waters excels in this category, with Florida Memorial and Virginia State following behind.

The Road to the Championship

With the final rankings set to be released on December 2, 2024, the top two Division II bands will earn their place in the national championship competition in Atlanta. As the ESPN HBCU Band of the Year culminates in the Cricket Celebration Bowl weekend on December 13, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Every performance from now until the end will determine which bands will represent the best of Division II on the biggest stage of the season.

Stay Engaged with HBCU Band Culture

Follow the 2024 ESPN HBCU Band of the Year competition on HBCU Gameday and ESPN platforms for the latest updates and insights. With one final ranking left, and a razor-thin margin between the top two bands, the competition is poised for an electrifying conclusion. Will Virginia State maintain its lead, or will Florida Memorial rise to claim the top spot? Stay tuned as the best HBCU bands showcase their artistry, passion, and precision in the battle for band supremacy!