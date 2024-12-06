Highlights | HBCU WBB program gets first P4 win in school history

Coppin State women’s basketball secured a historic 74-68 overtime victory against Arizona State on December 5, 2024. The win marks the first time any Coppin State athletic program has defeated a Power 4 opponent, making it a milestone for the HBCU. Angel Jones and Laila Lawrence combined for 43 points as Coppin State’s women’s basketball team knocked off Big 12 opponent Arizona State, 74-68 in overtime on Thursday night at PEC Arena.

Coppin State’s starters carried the load, scoring all 74 points. Angel Jones led with 23 points and key free throws in overtime, while Laila Lawrence added 20 points and 9 rebounds. Their combined efforts outpaced Arizona State’s defense.

“We executed the game plan,” said Jones. “If we’re confident in our abilities, we can succeed.”

Head coach Jermaine Woods credited the win to disciplined defense. The team forced 20 turnovers and limited Arizona State’s bigs by doubling in the post and forcing outside shots.

“Our goal was to make them uncomfortable,” said Woods. “The players executed the plan perfectly.”

Despite being outrebounded, Coppin State minimized second-chance opportunities, holding Arizona State to just ten offensive rebounds.

Jones and Lawrence highlighted why they are key players for the Eagles. Lawrence emphasized the team’s focus on effort and preparation.

“We work hard every practice, no matter how tired we are,” she said. “It’s about giving our best every time.”

This victory goes beyond a single game, showcasing the strength of HBCU athletics. Woods highlighted the importance of such wins in bringing recognition to Coppin State and other HBCUs.

“We are a Division I program, and on any day, we can compete,” he said.

As Coppin State heads into MEAC play, this win fuels momentum and confidence. It’s a clear statement: HBCU basketball can compete on the national stage.