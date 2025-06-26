Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Former HBCU Stars to Rookie Contracts

The Jacksonville Jaguars are betting big on talent developed at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Two former HBCU stars, Bhayshul Tuten and Travis Hunter, were signed to lucrative rookie contracts following the 2025 NFL Draft.

From HBCU Stardom to NFL Payday

For Bhayshul Tuten, the journey to the NFL is a testament to grit, growth, and perseverance. The former North Carolina A&T running back officially inked his rookie contract with the Jaguars. It is a four-year deal worth $5.27 million, including a $1 million signing bonus.

Tuten’s rise started at North Carolina A&T, where he became one of the most electrifying players in the Big South. As a sophomore, he torched defenses for over 1,000 rushing yards, stringing together an eye-popping 10 consecutive games with 100 yards or more. His speed, vision, and breakaway ability made him a nightmare for opposing defenses and caught the attention of scouts nationwide.

When the opportunity arose, Tuten transferred to Virginia Tech to prove he could compete against Power 4 competition. He did precisely that, ranking in the top five in the ACC in rushing yards and finishing tied for second in rushing touchdowns. His standout college career peaked at the 2025 NFL Combine. He recorded the fastest 40-yard dash among all running backs, launching him from a late-round projection to a solid fourth-round selection by the Jaguars.

Now joining a talented backfield in Jacksonville alongside Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. Bhayshul Tuten is expected to contribute in multiple roles. Whether on special teams, in third-down situations, or as a versatile offensive weapon.

Travis Hunter Breaks the Bank

While Tuten’s story is one of beating the odds, Travis Hunter’s is one of unprecedented expectation—and payoff.

The Jaguars shook up the 2025 NFL Draft when they traded up to snag Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. His rookie contract reflects that lofty draft position. It will be $46.65 million for four years, fully guaranteed, including a jaw-dropping $30.57 million signing bonus. The deal also comes with a fifth-year option, standard for first-round picks.

Hunter’s journey began at Jackson State under NFL legend Deion Sanders. As the No. 1 recruit in the nation in 2022, his commitment to an HBCU sent shockwaves through college football. At Jackson State, he showcased his rare ability to dominate on both sides of the ball. Locking down receivers as a cornerback and making highlight-reel plays as a wide receiver.

Travis Hunter followed Sanders to the University of Colorado, where he continued to elevate his game on a national stage against top-tier competition. His versatility, football IQ, and freakish athleticism made him a can’t-miss prospect.

Hunter now enters the NFL as a true two-way player—a rarity in today’s league. The Jaguars plan to use him primarily at cornerback but aren’t ruling out offensive packages designed to take advantage of his dynamic skill set.

A Testament to HBCU Talent and Development

Both Tuten and Hunter share a common thread: their roots in HBCU football. While each eventually transferred to Power 4 programs to gain broader exposure, their foundation was built at HBCUs. Their development at schools like North Carolina A&T and Jackson State speaks volumes about the quality of coaching, player development, and competition within the HBCU ranks.

However, their departures also underscore a growing challenge. HBCUs increasingly serve as launching pads for elite athletes who eventually transition to larger programs. While that migration highlights the need for greater investment in HBCU athletics, it also proves that these institutions continue to produce NFL-ready talent.

The Future Is Bright in Duval

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tuten and Hunter’s signings represent more than just roster additions—they symbolize an embrace of unconventional paths to NFL stardom.

Tuten brings a gritty, chip-on-his-shoulder mentality forged from fighting for recognition at every level. Hunter brings generational talent capable of changing games on both sides of the ball. Together, they represent the past, present, and future of HBCU excellence, making its mark on the NFL.

Fans in Duval County should get ready. Whether it’s Hunter locking down receivers, snagging touchdowns, or Tuten slicing through defenses for explosive gains, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new rookie class is poised to turn heads—and it all started in an HBCU uniform.