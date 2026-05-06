HBCU football off the menu at Circle City Classic after low attendance

The Circle City Classic has long been one of the signature events on the HBCU football calendar. But after more than four decades of Black college football in Indianapolis, the event is moving away from HBCU football altogether.

Indiana Black Expo announced this week that the 2026 edition of the Circle City Classic will no longer feature a football game between HBCUs. Instead, the longtime classic will host high school football and girls flag football games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The move marks the end of an era for one of the earliest HBCU classics played annually in an NFL stadium. Since its launch in 1984, the Circle City Classic brought generations of Black college alumni, marching bands, fraternities, sororities and fans to downtown Indianapolis. The event became as much cultural reunion as football game.

For years, the Circle City Classic stood alongside events like the Magic City Classic and the Bayou Classic as a destination experience for Black college football fans.



But attendance and momentum around the game had faded in recent years.



Last season’s matchup between Morgan State Bears and Miles College Golden Bears reportedly drew roughly 3,000 fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium. That figure represented an all-time low for the event.



In a statement, Indiana Black Expo called the shift a “strategic evolution,” citing changing engagement trends, fundraising realities and corporate partnerships. Organizers said the pivot is designed to reduce costs while keeping the overall Circle City brand alive.

HBCU basketball now part of future plans

Even as HBCU football exits the event, organizers are not leaving HBCUs behind entirely.



Indiana Black Expo said it plans to launch an HBCU basketball invitational in 2027 featuring men’s and women’s teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Teams are expected to be announced later.



The event will also continue traditions connected to the classic, including the parade, education day activities, talent showcases and Battle of the Bands. This year’s Battle of the Bands is expected to feature Talladega College and Miles College.



Still, for many longtime fans, the absence of HBCU football changes the identity of the event entirely.



The Circle City Classic was founded during an era when neutral-site HBCU classics represented rare national showcases for Black college programs. The inaugural game featured Mississippi Valley State University led by future Hall of Famer Jerry Rice against Grambling State University.



For decades, classics like Circle City helped turn cities into temporary “Chocolate Cities” for a weekend. Alumni packed hotels. Bands filled downtown streets. Families made annual pilgrimages around the games.



Now one of the most recognizable names in HBCU football is becoming something else entirely.



And whether this becomes a warning sign for other struggling classics or simply a unique reset for Indianapolis remains to be seen.