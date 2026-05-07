HBCU to name former South Carolina guard, Dawn Staley disciple Olivia Gaines coach

NC Central University is expected to name former South Carolina guard and Dawn Staley disciple Olivia Gaines as its next head women’s basketball coach, per Gameday insider Liv Antilla.

NCCU will give the rising star her first Division I opportunity after a successful run at Allen University.

The NCCU women’s basketball opening has remained vacant since March 16, 2026. On that date, the university announced that Terrence Baxter would not return after three seasons leading the program.

Now, North Carolina Central University appears ready to hand the reins to one of the most respected young coaches in HBCU basketball.

Gaines arrives in Durham after a turbulent but highly productive tenure at Allen University, a D2 HBCU. Despite being dismissed earlier this offseason, she leaves the SIAC program with a resume filled with milestones, player development success, and program-defining achievements.

The move also represents another major career leap for a coach with deep South Carolina roots and strong ties to Hall of Fame coach Dawn Staley.

NCCU Turns to Olivia Gaines for Program Growth

North Carolina Central University has prioritized rebuilding consistency within its women’s basketball program. Gaines appears to fit that vision perfectly.

During her two seasons at Allen University, she posted a 36–19 overall record. Her teams also went 29–14 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

In 2024–25, Allen won 18 games and established a Division II era program record. The Yellow Jackets also finished second in the SIAC East Division, marking the best finish in school history.

The following season brought more success. Allen finished 18–10 overall and 16–8 in conference competition. The women’s basketball program also produced the best overall record among all athletic teams at the university during that span.

Many are impressed with Gaines’ ability to elevate programs despite limited resources.

Allen competed without full scholarship funding, yet Gaines consistently developed high-level talent and maintained a winning culture. One of Gaines’ greatest strengths has been player development and recruiting.

Under her leadership, Taliah Wesley became the first SIAC Player of the Year in Allen University history. Eboni Clay also earned Freshman of the Year honors, another first for the program.

That ability could prove critical at North Carolina Central University as the Eagles continue building within the competitive MEAC landscape.

Dawn Staley Coaching Tree Continues to Expand at D1 HBCU

North Carolina Central University will also gain a coach shaped by elite basketball pedigree.

Before entering coaching, Gaines starred at the University of South Carolina under Dawn Staley. She helped the Gamecocks win SEC championships and advance to the 2015 Final Four.

Her playing career began at Louisburg College, where she became one of the nation’s top junior college players.

In 2013, Gaines earned NJCAA National Player of the Year honors while leading Louisburg to a national championship.

That championship background has remained evident throughout her coaching career.

Gaines quickly became known for demanding defensive intensity, disciplined guard play, and strong player relationships.

Those qualities could help North Carolina Central University reestablish itself as a contender within the MEAC.

Her hiring also signals the willingness of the HBCU to invest in a younger coaching voice with extensive recruiting reach and proven program-building experience.

An official announcement from North Carolina Central University is expected soon.