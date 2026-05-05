Hip-hop legend to graduate HBCU this weekend

Hip-hop legend 9th Wonder is set to graduate from HBCU North Carolina Central this weekend, nearly three decades after first stepping on campus.



The Grammy-winning producer, professor and North Carolina native announced the milestone in a heartfelt social media post. His given name is Patrick Denard Douthit.



“29 years later,” he wrote. “What a ride. What a journey.



The post laid out a career path that has taken him around the world. He has made music. He has taught at universities. He has been around the future of the NBA. But one goal stayed with him.



“To graduate college,” he wrote.



Now, after 26 years, 9th Wonder says he will walk across the stage at North Carolina Central University.

Hip-hop success did not erase the dream

9th Wonder built a legendary career after leaving school to chase music.



He became one of the signature producers of his generation. His sound helped shape early 2000s hip-hop and beyond. His work with Little Brother put North Carolina on the national rap map in a new way.



He later produced for major artists and became a respected voice in music education. His career took him into classrooms at Duke, Wake Forest, Harvard and other institutions.



Still, the HBCU dream remained unfinished.

“This was, since a kid, the first thing on my list,” he wrote. “To graduate college.”



That line gives the moment its weight. 9th Wonder did not need a degree to validate his career. His catalog already speaks loudly.

But the degree still mattered.

HBCU homecoming at NC Central

NC Central is not just another stop in this story. It is the place where 9th Wonder says he first met friends, family and students.



He also recalled his earliest days on campus.



“It’s been a long time since I first stepped in Chidley Hall, 1st floor Annex, rm 106,” he wrote. “33 years ago to be exact.”



That makes the moment feel like more than a commencement walk. It feels like a homecoming.



For HBCU graduates, that kind of return hits different. Life can take students away from campus. Careers can interrupt the plan. Dreams can shift the timeline.



But the connection often remains.

9th Wonder closed his message by congratulating students from the schools where he has taught. Then he placed himself among them.

“Your old professor will be joining you as a graduate this commencement season,” he wrote.

9th Wonder adds to family HBCU story

The graduation comes during a meaningful season for the Douthit family.



His daughter, Jada Douthit, is a student at Winston-Salem State University. She was recently among the first initiates of the brand new Phi Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at WSSU.



Now her father is preparing for his own HBCU milestone.

9th Wonder ended his message simply.



“God is Good.”

Nearly 30 years later, Patrick Denard Douthit is finishing the journey.

And this time, 9th Wonder gets the stage.