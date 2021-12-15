By

Deion Sanders has picked off Florida State for a five-star talent in Travis Hunter.

Hunter, considered the top player in the nation amongst the 2022 class, has signed with Jackson State according to Yahoo Sports.

[Playing for Florida State is] a dream that’s

hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called

to step into a bigger future than the one we

imagined for ourselves,” Hunter said when announcing his decision. “For me, that future is at

Jackson State University.”

“A source on the college level in the state of Georgia is predicting that Jackson State and Deion Sanders is in a good position to land Travis Hunter, so stay tuned,” Wiltfong said on CBS Sports HQ.

Hunter has been called a “generational talent” by 247 Sports analyst Andrew Ivins. Ivins compared him to former Michigan star and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson.

“Am I shocked? Yes, absolutely shocked,” Ivins said on CBS Sports HQ. “But start connecting the dots. Yes, Travis Hunter has had a documentary series online. He’s all about that brand. He’s going to have an opportunity to make money wherever he goes. It’s a different age of football we’re in right now.”

Deion Sanders demonstrated his recruiting acumen last fall when he brought in the top class in FCS football. But flipping Travis Hunter from Florida State to Jackson State could be one of his greatest interceptions of all-time.

Deion Sanders flips top prospect from FSU