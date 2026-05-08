South Carolina State launches $41M campaign with major HBCU athletics investment

South Carolina State is making athletics a major part of its next big move, as the HBCU has launched a $41.2 million capital campaign aimed at reshaping its campus, student experience and public profile.



The university announced The Power of SC State: A Capital Campaign to Elevate Excellence this week. The five-year effort is built around five areas: student scholarships, athletics enhancements, faculty and staff support, program opportunities and revitalized facilities. South Carolina State said the campaign is designed to strengthen the university’s standing as a research institution while improving the day-to-day experience for students.



The campaign has already gained traction. Its silent phase began in 2024, and donors have contributed more than $17.4 million so far. South Carolina State also said it raised more than $6.08 million in private contributions during the 2024–25 fiscal year. That was a record year for the school. Donor participation rose 34 percent, reaching the highest annual count in the university’s 130-year history.

HBCU athletics gets major investment

The biggest athletics piece is a planned $10.4 million renovation of Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.



The project includes new LED lighting, modernized press boxes and a second elevator to improve accessibility. It also includes the “Dog Park,” a premium pregame experience for fans. South Carolina State said the upgrades are designed to elevate the Bulldog game-day atmosphere. The school also said the project will provide student-athletes with first-class training and competition spaces.



That makes the campaign more than a facilities announcement. It is also a statement about where South Carolina State sees athletics in its future.



Across HBCU athletics, facility upgrades have become a key part of recruiting, fan engagement and revenue growth. Stadiums are no longer just places to play games. They are also spaces for donors, alumni, corporate partners and future students to connect with the university.



For South Carolina State, Oliver C. Dawson Stadium carries deep meaning. It is one of the most visible symbols of Bulldog pride. Upgrading it gives the school a chance to improve the fan experience while also investing in its athletes.

South Carolina State builds broader campaign

The campaign also includes $5.5 million for scholarships. That money will support 833 new need-based awards. Another $2 million will support endowed professorships as South Carolina State builds on its recent R2 research classification.



President Alexander Conyers said private support is critical to the university’s next chapter.



“While public funding is vital, private support is the final piece of the equation,” Conyers said.



The campaign also has a familiar athletics face helping lead the effort. Former South Carolina State football coach Buddy Pough is one of the campaign co-chairs.



That connection matters. Pough’s presence ties the fundraiser to Bulldog football history. It also signals that athletics will remain a major front door for the university.