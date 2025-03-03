Former HBCU RB wows scouts at NFL Combine

Bhayshul Tuten’s journey from HBCU football at North Carolina A&T to excelling at the Power Four level at Virginia Tech earned him an invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. After a standout performance in front of scouts from around the NFL, Tuten has positioned himself as a potential steal in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Early Career at North Carolina A&T

Tuten began his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T, an esteemed Historically Black College and University (HBCU). As a freshman in 2021, he showcased his versatility by rushing for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He also contributed as a receiver, recording 10 receptions for 230 yards and a touchdown, and as a return specialist, leading the Aggies in kickoff return yards with 330 yards on 18 returns.

His sophomore year in 2022 marked a significant leap, as he amassed 1,363 rushing yards on 208 carries and scored 13 touchdowns. Tuten’s dynamic performances earned him recognition within the Big South Conference and underscored the competitive talent within HBCU football.

Transition to Virginia Tech

Tuten transferred to Virginia Tech in 2023, seeking to compete at a higher level. In his first season with the Hokies, he started all 13 games and rushed for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns on 173 carries.

He continued his upward trajectory in 2024, recording 1,159 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 183 carries, averaging an impressive 6.3 yards per carry. Tuten finished 4th in the ACC in rushing yards and tied for 2nd in touchdowns, including a game in which he set a new school record at Virginia Tech for most yards in a game by rushing for 266 yards against Boston College.

NFL Combine Performance

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Tuten delivered a remarkable performance that caught the attention of scouts and analysts alike. He recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time among running backs, clocking in at 4.32 seconds, which is the fourth-fastest in combine history for his position. His 4.32 40-yard dash is also faster than Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley, two of the top active running backs in the NFL.

Additionally, he led all running backs with a 40.5-inch vertical jump, showcasing his exceptional athleticism. NFL scouts were notably impressed by Tuten’s blend of speed and power. His 40-yard dash time demonstrated his breakaway speed and solidified his potential as a game-changing running back at the professional level. Analysts have suggested that his combine performance could elevate his draft stock, transforming him from a potential day-three pick to an early-round selection.

Some projections even link him to teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, who may seek to bolster their backfield with a player of Tuten’s caliber.

Bhayshul Tuten’s progression from a standout at an HBCU to a top performer at a Power Five school, culminating in an exceptional NFL Combine showing, exemplifies his dedication and talent. His journey reflects the rich legacy of HBCU football in nurturing NFL-caliber players and underscores the diverse pathways athletes can take to professional success. As the NFL Draft approaches, Tuten’s unique blend of experience, athleticism, and performance positions him as a compelling prospect for teams seeking a dynamic running back.