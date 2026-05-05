FAMU Drum Major reveals her new Head & Shoulders commercial

Just days after a standout moment at Florida A&M’s commencement, Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede is already taking center stage again.

The FAMU drum major, who made history as the university’s first female head drum major, has released her Head & Shoulders commercial across social media following her brand endorsement reveal during Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

The spot builds on one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend — when Dupe’s partnership was introduced alongside a wave of major announcements, including a $100,000 donation from commencement speaker Omar Goff.

A commercial built around confidence and routine

In the commercial, Dupe delivers a message centered on consistency, preparation and self-care — themes that mirror her leadership on the field.

The ad shows Dupe leaving the field from band practice and using the Head & Shoulders product at home and on the go.

The message closes with a line that feels tailored to both band culture and personal branding:

“If you want to keep your crown the main attraction and not the main distraction…”

From the field to the spotlight

The commercial extends what was already a defining weekend for FAMU.

Dupe received her degree Saturday in front of a packed Alfred Lawson Multipurpose Center crowd. Her walk across the stage drew one of the loudest reactions of the ceremony, reflecting her impact on the Marching “100” and the broader campus community.

That same ceremony also featured Goff’s six-figure donation and matching commitments from business leaders — turning the event into both a celebration and an investment in FAMU’s future.

Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede at FAMU’s 2026 Spring Commencement.

A moment bigger than one student

Dupe’s endorsement signals something larger within HBCU culture.

Band culture has long been central to the HBCU experience. Now, it is also becoming part of the NIL and branding space in a visible way.

Her commercial blends performance, identity and marketability — showing how student leaders beyond traditional sports can build national platforms.

What’s next

With the commercial now live, Dupe’s moment is shifting from campus recognition to broader visibility.

And much like the message from commencement weekend, the impact goes beyond one moment.

It’s about what happens next.