Travis Hunter talks transition from Jackson State to Colorado

When Deion Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado, it was almost guaranteed that Travis Hunter was following behind him. A few days after the Celebration Bowl, Hunter made it official and joined the Buffs.
Four months later, the top prospect in the 2022 high school recruiting class says his transition from Jackson State to Colorado has been pretty seamless.
“It’s been pretty much easy to me,” Hunter told the media. “Coming out of high school, then going to college, then going to another team is pretty much natural to me. I just adapt as well as I can.”
Hunter has been spending most of his time on the offensive side of the ball. As a freshman at Jackson State, he caught 18 passes — with four of them going for scores — in just six games.
His wide receiver coach at Colorado, Brett Bartalone, was his offensive coordinator at JSU last year.
“It’s pretty much easy,” Hunter said about having Bartalone on the staff. “He knows what type of offense I like to run so he just puts me in the best position for me.”
Despite the presence of Bartalone and other coaches, Hunter says it won’t be the same offense. For one thing, Bartalone was the offensive coordinator at Jackson State last season. Colorado’s offensive coordinator is Sean Lewis.
“Not really. I mean it’s Air Raid Offense still, but it’s way different,” Hunter said. “Signals are different, route running is different. We’ve got a lot of plays that we can make up our minds on what we want to run.”
Near the end of his media session, Travis Hunter was asked how excited he was going to be to play in front of 45,000 fans this season.
“I’m excited, but I tune the crowd out until the end of the game,” Hunter said.
Jackson State played four games with crowds of over 45,000 in 2022.