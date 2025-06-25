NBA champs draft pick comes from HBCU hoops family

Thomas Sorber is officially heading to the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 16th overall pick in the NBA Draft. But there’s more to Sorber’s story than his draft night. His family has a deep connection to HBCU basketball.

A Family Built on Basketball and Resilience

The Sorber family’s journey began with hope and hard work. Thomas’s parents immigrated to the United States from Liberia. They escaped civil war in search of a better life.

His mother, Tenneh, raised three children after the death of her husband, Peter Sr., in 2013. She worked long, difficult hours to keep the family strong. Her dedication helped Thomas and his siblings chase their dreams.

With the 15th pick of the NBA Draft the @okcthunder select Thomas Sorber (@ThomasSorber_)!



2025 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ABC & ESPN! — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 26, 2025

Sorber’s Brother Excelled at two HBCU programs

Thomas’s older brother, Peter Sorber, also made his mark in basketball. Peter started his college career at Morgan State University, an HBCU known for its proud athletic tradition. After two years, he transferred to Lincoln University (PA), where he became a standout forward.

Peter thrived at Lincoln. He even won an Athlete of the Week award in his senior season. Inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant, Peter built his game with passion and focus.

Peter Sorber of Lincoln (PA) at the CIAA Tournament.

His Sister First to Play for an HBCU

Thomas’s oldest sibling, Regina Sorber, was the first to shine on the court. She played for Alabama A&M University, another respected HBCU. Her time as a student-athlete helped pave the way for her brothers.

A Legacy That Lives On

Thomas Sorber now enters the NBA, but his family’s legacy will always be tied to HBCU basketball. His journey is a story of resilience, heritage, and pride.

As he takes his next step with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sorber carries the strength of his family and the power of their HBCU legacy.