HBCU Champion Hit by Transfer Portal Exits After Intense Spring

The standard didn’t relax after the title. It got sharper.

Spring football at Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) didn’t feel like a reset. It felt like pressure. Not from the outside—but from within. Coming off the program’s first HBCU championship in over 50 years and its first-ever NCAA Division II playoff appearance, the reigning CIAA champion Golden Bulls aren’t easing into 2026.

They’ve turned everything up.

And heading into year five of the Maurice Flowers era at JCSU, that intensity came with some consequences.

A Different Kind of Spring

From the outside, it might have looked like a typical spring.

Inside the program—and through the lens of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football—it was something else entirely.

This was the first year where almost every starting job felt open, and multiple players within a position group looked like starters.

The championship didn’t lock anything in.

It erased certainty.

With more than 30 seniors gone from the 2025 roster, the Golden Bulls weren’t defending a title as much as they were rebuilding the standard that created it.

“We lost 30-plus seniors… when you lose that much from your football team, there’s going to be some transition,” Flowers said after the Spring game.

And that transition showed up immediately—in practice.

One-on-one drills felt personal. Offense vs. defense ‘skelly’ periods felt like fourth quarters, and every rep carried weight.

The edge was noticeable.

Why the Spring Game Felt Different

That intensity carried into a spring game that looked—and felt—different.

Instead of the traditional offense vs. defense format, the coaching staff split the roster into two fully drafted teams.

Not starters vs. backups.

A true split.

“There was a draft for the players… this was an even split team,” Flowers said.

The reasoning wasn’t just schematic.

It was philosophical.

More players got meaningful reps, more coaches got real play-calling experience, and even more competition bubbled up to the surface.

And it worked.

“We built this program on competing, competing and competing some more,” Flowers said.

The result?

A spring game that felt closer to a Saturday in October than a controlled April scrimmage.

There was chirping all week between the Gold and Blue teams, collisions that felt like someone forgot it was a scrimmage, and there was even an ejection.

From the outside, it may have looked like too much.

Inside the program, it looked like the standard.

Competition Comes With a Cost

That level of competition doesn’t just elevate a roster.

It reshapes it.

In the days following the spring game, JCSU saw a wave of transfer portal exits across multiple position groups—quarterback, offensive line, defensive line, and skill positions.

Notably, both backup quarterbacks—Andrew Attmore II and Trooper Floyd—entered the portal, along with multiple contributors across the depth chart.

It’s the reality of modern college football.

But it’s also a byproduct of what JCSU is building.

There are no placeholders anymore.

There are no guaranteed spots.

And for the first time in this era, competition—not rebuilding—is driving roster movement.

Enter Josh Jackson

That shift leaves one name squarely in focus.

Joshua Jackson

The FCS transfer from Central Connecticut State took the bulk of first-team reps throughout the spring, but nothing about the job will be handed to him.

If anything, the environment will demand more.

And that’s exactly what drew him to JCSU in the first place.

“The first thing I saw when I searched JCSU was Brick x Brick… I saw the brotherhood… I wanted to be a part of that,” Jackson said.

His path to this moment hasn’t been traditional.

He didn’t even like football growing up.

He walked away from the game entirely in high school, only to rediscover it—and himself—through work.

“When you put in work for things, you will see results,” Jackson said.

That mentality fits the culture JCSU has built.

Detail-driven. Relentless. Earn everything.

“You have to earn your voice… let guys see you work first,” Jackson said.

And in a quarterback room that just lost depth, that approach matters.

Because even now, nothing is settled.

The Standard Isn’t Just a Slogan

If there’s one thing that defined this spring, it wasn’t just competition.

It was consistency.

The same details that once drew outside attention—the chants, the structure, the intensity—are now foundational.

“All the small details create a big picture… those are the things that help you get that extra on fourth down,” Jackson said.

That’s the real evolution of this program.

What once looked different now looks disciplined.

What once felt loud now feels intentional.

And what once built a contender is now sustaining a champion.

What It Means for Brick x Brick Season 4

This wasn’t just spring ball.

It was a pivotal turning point in the story.

Season 4 of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football captured it all—the edge, the competition, the roster battles, and the emotional weight of following a championship season with uncertainty.

In many ways, it’s the most revealing chapter yet.

Because for the first time, the question isn’t how JCSU got here.

It’s what happens now that they’ve arrived.

All three seasons of Brick x Brick are now available on Prime Video and Filmhub’s Relay platform, with a feature-length championship finale set to release this summer.

Episodes from season 4—built on this spring—will follow in the fall, during the 2026 HBCU football season.

The Real Takeaway

The transfer portal exits will get attention.

They always do.

But inside the program, the story is simpler.

No matter what, the standard stays.

And now, everyone has to meet it.