North Carolina A&T dominates track awards

RICHMOND, Va. (June 26, 2025) – Campbell and North Carolina A&T both garnered CAA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field major awards for their performances in the 2025 season.

North Carolina A&T’s Xavier Partee was named the Field Athlete of the Year, while his teammate and fellow All-American Xzaviah Taylor earned Track Athlete of the Year honors. Campbell’s Mehki Dupree was named the Rookie of the Year, and North Carolina A&T Allen Johnson was named Coach of the Year.

Partee was named an honorable mention All-American in the triple jump in a season that saw him crowned the CAA Champion in his signature event. The second-year jumper recorded the longest jump at the CAA Championship since 2001 with a winning leap of 15.88m.



Taylor won two CAA outdoor titles in both the 400m and 400m hurdles, while contributing to a second-place finish in the 4x100m. The sophomore was named a Second Team All-American in the 400m hurdles, while also garnering All-American honorable mentions with the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.

Dupree secured the top podium spot in the 200m race at the conference championship to go with a third-place mark in the 110m hurdles. Qualifying for the NCAA East Regional, the freshman finished 18th in his signature event. Dupree ran an impressive 20.43 in the 200m this past season, ranking him 33rd in the nation.

Johnson led his program to a 36-point victory in the CAA Outdoor Championships, having won six event titles in total. Under his tutelage, the Aggie men qualified 16 student-athletes for the NCAA East Regionals this season and saw his athletes qualify for the 400m hurdles, 110m hurdles, 4x100m relay and men’s triple jump at the NCAA Nationals.



The following student-athletes earned All-CAA honors for placing top three in their respective event(s) at the 2025 CAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.



2025 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field All-CAA Honorees

100m: Deondre McInTosh, Hampton (10.35); Tristen Howard, Northeastern (10.40); Jaeden Gumbs, N.C. A&T (10.40)

200m: Mekhi Dupree, Campbell (21.19); Deondre McInTosh, Hampton (21.31); Brunner Williams, Northeastern (21.45)

400m: Xzaviah Taylor, North Carolin A&T (46.01); Elijah Thomas, N.C. A&T (46.19); Caleb Gurnell, N.C. A&T (46.25)

800m: Dyimond Walker, N.C. A&T (1:48.29); Dawson Grogan, N.C. A&T (1:48.38); Conall Rogers, Northeastern (1:49.39)

1500m: Collin Gilstrap, Stony Brook (3:48.65); Caleb Wilcox, William & Mary (3:51.42); Tomas Barry, Monmouth (3:53.51)

5000m: Abraham Longosiwa, Hofstra (14:55.54); Steven Struk, Stony Brook (14:55.90); Henry Gartner, Stony Brook (14:56.53)

10,000m: Abraham Longosiwa, Hofstra (29:33.48$); Nico Boyle, Northeastern (30:31.31); Henry Gartner, Stony Brook (30:36.73)

110m Hurdles: Cameron Wright, UNCW (14.11); Khairi Williams, UNCW (14.33); Mekhi Dupree, Campbell (14.33)

400m Hurdles: Xzaviah Taylor, N.C. A&T (51.07); Isaiah Taylor, N.C. A&T (51.43); Cameron Rodgers, Northeastern (51.51)

3000m Steeplechase: Nellie Ambriton, Hampton; Collin Walsh, William & Mary; Gavin Rossi, Monmouth

4x100m Relay: Northeastern (39.53); N.C. A&T (39.57); Hampton (40.10)

4x400m Relay: N.C. A&T (3:07.49); Hampton (3:08.65); UNCW (3:09.21)

High Jump: Donovan Lara, UNCW (2.08m); Ivan Poag, UNCW (2.04m); Yule Pieters, N.C. A&T (2.04m)

Long Jump: Bryson Robinson, UNCW (7.53m); Ivan Poag, UNCW (7.16m); Ahmad Brock, Monmouth (7.15m)

Triple Jump: Xavier Partee, North Carolina A&T (15.88m); Armon Wright, William & Mary (15.51m); TyHeak Buie, N.C. A&T (15.36m)

Pole Vault: Reagan Wise, Campbell (5.13m); Dalton Yeust, Monmouth (5.03m); Jan Volkmar, Monmouth (4.78m)

Shot Put: Brayden Hodgest, N.C. A&T (17.61m); Carlos Alexander, N.C. A&T (17.56m); Alex Henry, N.C. A&T (17.19m)

Discus: Isaiah Battle, Monmouth (50.56m); Carlos Alexander, N.C. A&T (49.38m); Brayden Hodgest, N.C. A&T (49.23m)

Hammer Throw: Nicholas Pisciotta, Northeastern (60.99m); Isaiah Battle, Monmouth (60.19m); AJ Bailor, Monmouth (55.38m)

Javelin: Miles Higgins, UNCW (63.73m); Alex Ust, William & Mary (53.57m); Tyler Cappadona, Monmouth (53.48m)

Decathlon: Brian Walsh, William & Mary (7076); Jan Volkmar, Monmouth (7049); David Strong, Monmouth (7028)



# – CAA Record

$ – Meet Record