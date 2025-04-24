Travis Hunter goes second in NFL Draft

In a bold move that stunned the football world, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select electric two-way star Travis Hunter. The Jaguars made a deal with the Cleveland Browns, sending the No. 5 overall pick, a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and their 2026 first-rounder to secure the draft’s second selection. Before he dazzled scouts in the Pac-12 or became a household name on Saturdays, Hunter rewrote history by beginning his college career at an HBCU—Jackson State University.

Hunter, the dynamic playmaker who finished his college career at Colorado, has been one of the most talked-about prospects in recent memory. A rare talent who excelled at both cornerback and wide receiver under Deion Sanders’ guidance, Hunter brings versatility, elite athleticism, and a magnetic presence to the Jaguars roster. Jacksonville plans to primarily deploy Hunter as a lockdown corner, pairing him with Tyson Campbell to create one of the league’s most promising young secondaries.

The trade signals Jacksonville’s aggressive commitment to fortify its defense after a roller-coaster 2024 campaign that saw flashes of potential but too many breakdowns in the secondary. Hunter’s instincts, speed, and ball skills make him an immediate impact player, and there’s speculation he could still see select snaps on offense, giving Trevor Lawrence an additional weapon.

For the Browns, the trade offers a valuable return with the No. 5 pick still inside the top tier of talent, plus additional capital to reshape the roster. But for the Jaguars, this is a swing-for-the-fences moment, and they’re betting big on Hunter becoming a cornerstone for years to come.

With Travis Hunter now in teal and black, Duval just got a whole lot more dangerous.

In December 2021, Hunter shocked the sports world by flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, choosing to play under head coach Deion Sanders. As the highest-rated high school prospect to ever commit to a historically Black college or university, Hunter brought national attention and credibility to a football program often overlooked by major media and NFL scouts.

At Jackson State, Hunter was nothing short of electric. Playing both cornerback and wide receiver, he showed elite instincts, ball skills, and athleticism on both sides of the ball. He helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated regular season and a SWAC Championship appearance, becoming a symbol of pride and proof of elite talent at the HBCU level.

When Coach Prime made the jump from HBCU to Colorado, Hunter followed, where he faced Power Five opponents and elevated his game even further. In Boulder, he posted over 1,000 receiving yards and six interceptions across two seasons, routinely drawing comparisons to NFL greats for his rare two-way versatility.