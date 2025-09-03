Former SWAC Coaches and QB Make Statement in DII Opener

Edward Waters opened its 2025 HBCU football season with a statement win that felt bigger than the scoreboard. Down 14-0 early to SIAC rival Savannah State, the Tigers ripped off 41 unanswered points to secure a 41-14 victory. The performance wasn’t just about the numbers. It was about second chances and a culture of redemption that Edward Waters has embraced with former SWAC stars Noah Bodden, Eric Dooley, and Brian Jenkins leading the way.

Bodden Finds His Rhythm

Quarterback Noah Bodden knows something about high expectations. Once a prized recruit at Grambling State and later a transfer to Southern, Bodden arrived at Edward Waters with unfinished business. On Saturday, he looked every bit the leader the Tigers needed.

Bodden completed 18 out of 27 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score. His connection with receiver Aiden Showers (6 catches, 108 yards, 2 TDs) sparked the comeback and showcased the firepower this offense can bring when clicking.

For Noah Bodden, this wasn’t just a stat line. It was proof that the winding road through the SWAC has led him to a place where he could thrive again.

Dooley’s New Playbook

On the sidelines, Bodden had the steady hand of Eric Dooley, the former Southern University head coach now serving as Edward Waters’ offensive coordinator. Dooley, long respected as one of the brightest offensive minds in HBCU football, brought his play-calling expertise to Jacksonville, and it showed.

The Tigers’ offense responded to early adversity with balance. 97 rushing yards to complement Bodden’s efficient passing—and controlled tempo the rest of the way. Eric Dooley’s presence alongside interim head coach Brian Jenkins made Edward Waters look like a program stacked with résumés, not reclamation projects.

Jenkins’ Vision

The win was validation for Jenkins, who spent years grinding as an associate head coach and coordinator before taking over this season as a head coach for the first time in nearly a decade.

“The only thing I can think about is a championship lifestyle, a championship environment,” Jenkins said when he was named interim head coach. “That’s the expectation I want to set with our players and in the community. Success is the only thing that you can achieve when you have that type of support.”

Jenkins has lived that message. He reminded fans that not long ago, Edward Waters didn’t even have an on-campus field or a proper locker room. Today, with upgraded facilities and an administration backing athletics, the Tigers look like a program climbing the HBCU ranks.

A Program Reborn

Edward Waters has always fought uphill. Founded in 1866 as Florida’s first HBCU, the school re-launched football in 2001 and only recently joined the SIAC. For years, it played without the resources of larger programs, but it has leaned into its underdog status.

That spirit now mirrors the paths of Bodden, Dooley, and Jenkins—talented football minds and athletes finding redemption in Jacksonville. Bodden needed a new stage, Dooley needed a new system to shape, and Jenkins needed his shot at the big chair.

Together, they turned a 14-0 deficit into a runaway win and turned Edward Waters into one of the most fascinating storylines in HBCU football.

Brian Jenkins summed it up best: “It’s like a stock. When the stock is going up, you want to jump on it. Edward Waters is going up.”