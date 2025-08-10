Former HBCU HC Spotted Back on Sideline in Instagram Reel

An Instagram Reel meant to showcase Edward Waters University wideout Makai Lovett turned into an HBCU football Easter egg—catching former Southern head coach Eric Dooley back on the sidelines, quietly working under interim head coach Brian Jenkins. The brief but unmistakable cameo has fans speculating on Dooley’s next move and what this pairing could mean for Edward Waters’ football future.

Eric Dooley: Highs, Heartbreaks, and a New Sideline Chapter

Eric Dooley’s coaching journey has been marked by offensive ingenuity and high-stakes SWAC showdowns. A former standout at Grambling State (’85–’88), Dooley returned to the sidelines in 1997 at Southern as running backs coach, later transitioning to receivers coach through 2010. After further honing his craft as offensive coordinator at Arkansas–Pine Bluff and Grambling, Dooley took the helm at Prairie View A&M (2018–2021), leading them to two SWAC West Division crowns and a championship game appearance in 2021.

Fans rejoiced in December 2021 when Southern tapped Dooley as head coach. He delivered on that optimism in 2022—claiming the SWAC West Division and earning a spot in the conference championship game. But by November 2023, Southern fired Dooley after a disappointing 5-5 start, citing a need for new leadership to meet the program’s high expectations. He departed with a 12-10 overall record and 9-6 in SWAC play.

Brian Jenkins: Steady Hands at Edward Waters

Enter Brian Jenkins—a decorated HBCU coaching veteran known for discipline and championship pedigree. Jenkins has been the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Edward Waters since 2021, a pivotal role during the HBCU institution’s transition to NCAA Division II and construction of new facilities. In July 2025, EWU announced Jenkins as interim head coach amidst this growth surge—a move signaling trust in his vision and experience.

Jenkins’ résumé is bright: from 2010 to 2014, he led Bethune-Cookman to four MEAC championships, three FCS playoff berths, and racked up a 46-14 record. He earned multiple Coach of the Year honors, building one of HBCU football’s most dominant runs.

A Sideline Symphony: Redemption Meets Renaissance

This Instagram Reel is more than a snapshot—it’s a narrative of redemption, mentorship, and rebirth in HBCU football. Dooley, reentering the fold alongside a proven architect like Jenkins, brings an offensive spark to a program on the rise. For Dooley, it’s a chance to recalibrate, contribute, and rebuild credibility. For Jenkins and Edward Waters, it’s an injection of elite-level sideline experience to match their institutional ascent.

While Dooley’s exact role with Edward Waters University remains unclear, this pairing is a storyline worth watching: two seasoned leaders, each navigating career inflection points, converging in a shared pursuit of excellence under the HBCU banner.