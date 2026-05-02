Kentucky Derby to have HBCU tie

The Kentucky Derby will have an HBCU connection this weekend thanks to WSSU alumnus Dr. Jason Freeman.

Freeman, a former member of Winston-Salem State University’s Red Sea of Sound Marching Band, arranged Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mr. Crowley” for the University of Louisville Marching Band. The song will be performed during the prelude to the 152nd annual Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Freeman, 38, is the assistant director of athletic bands at Louisville. He joined the program in 2025 after completing his doctorate in music education at Florida State University.

The arrangement will not be part of the NBC broadcast. However, viewers will see the Louisville band perform “My Old Kentucky Home” at 6:46 p.m. Saturday as horses and jockeys move from the paddock to the starting gate.

HBCU roots meet Derby tradition

Freeman said the idea came from University of Louisville band colleagues last fall. They wanted to create a tribute to Osbourne, who died in July 2025.

Freeman listened through Osbourne’s catalog before choosing “Mr. Crowley,” one of the rock legend’s most recognizable songs.

“It’s turned into a band favorite,” Freeman said. “So, we’re playing it at the Kentucky Derby.”

For Freeman, the moment brings his HBCU foundation to one of the most recognizable sporting events in America. The Kentucky Derby is expected to draw about 150,000 spectators to Churchill Downs.

Freeman said he was not fully familiar with the pageantry of the Derby before moving to Louisville. Now, he is preparing for the full experience, from the packed city to the fashion and traditions around the race.

“They shut down the city,” Freeman said. “Everybody’s coming in for the Derby. It’s a big deal.”

NBC and Peacock will carry Kentucky Derby coverage from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday.