Is Edward Waters the Fastest Rising Private HBCU in America?

Just a few years ago, Edward Waters College, a Jacksonville, FL., HBCU, was treading water. To those outside of Duval County, it was largely unknown. Even within the county, EWC was rarely the first choice for students seeking a quality education.

But now, as the school prepares to celebrate its 160th anniversary, the institution founded by the African Methodist Episcopal Church has found its stride.

Bold Leadership: The Rise of President A. Zachary Faison Jr.

When the university selected its new president, some considered it a gamble. At just 37 years old, Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr. was young to lead such a historic institution. He became president in July 2018 after a unanimous vote by the Board of Trustees.

Faison was the youngest serving HBCU president or chancellor in the nation at the time.

A Vision for Transformation

Before coming to Edward Waters, Faison had served in senior leadership roles at multiple HBCUs. He arrived with a clear strategic vision—and delivered it with precision.

Under his leadership, Edward Waters has transformed. The school has grown from a quiet, tuition-dependent liberal arts college to a rising university with national recognition. Enrollment has surged. New academic programs have launched. Infrastructure has expanded.

Elevating Edward Waters Through Athletics

One of Faison’s boldest moves was elevating Edward Waters’ athletic profile. In 2018, the school competed in the NAIA—a level many HBCUs had outgrown.

On July 1, 2021, the school officially became Edward Waters University (EWU). This step symbolized an expanded academic mission.

Weeks later, EWU successfully applied for NCAA Division II membership, with full membership granted in July 2024. The university also joined the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)—a respected conference in Black college sports.

Expanding Sports Programs and Facilities

Edward Waters didn’t stop at joining a new conference. The university expanded its varsity sports offerings from 8 to 16 NCAA-sponsored programs. This growth created more opportunities for student-athletes and boosted the school’s visibility.

Major Facility Upgrades:

Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium : Opened in 2021, giving EWU football a permanent, on-campus home for the first time.

: Opened in 2021, giving EWU football a permanent, on-campus home for the first time. Adams-Jenkins Community Sports & Music Complex : Renovated in 2022 with a new gym floor, bleachers, and a digital video board.

: Renovated in 2022 with a new gym floor, bleachers, and a digital video board. New Wellness and Weight Training Facility : Built in 2023 to support all sports.

: Built in 2023 to support all sports. NCAA-Regulation Tennis Courts: Recently completed, placing EWU among the best-equipped small Black private colleges.

Edward Waters University President & CEO Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr.

The Launch of the Unity Classic

Edward Waters announced its first-ever football classic, the Unity Classic, which will debut on September 13 against CIAA powerhouse Virginia Union University. This game marks a significant milestone in the university’s athletic journey.

Academic Growth and New Graduate Programs

EWU is growing academically as well. Since Faison’s arrival, the university has:

Earned university status

Launched four 100% online graduate programs : Master of Business Administration (MBA) Master of Public Administration (MPA) Master of Education (M.A.) in Policy & Advocacy Master of Science (MS) in Cybersecurity

:

These programs are designed for career-ready graduates in high-growth industries.

New Undergraduate Programs to Meet Demand

Edward Waters has also introduced new undergraduate majors, including:

Forensic Science

Public Health

Sports Management

Social Work

Computer & Information Science

Accounting

4+1 Nursing program (in partnership with the University of Florida)

These additions reflect modern student interests and today’s job market needs.

Enrollment Growth and National Interest

Under President Faison, enrollment has grown by over 30%. Student numbers have increased from about 880 in 2018 to nearly 1,200 today.

For Fall 2025, EWU received over 11,500 applications—the most in the university’s history.

Financial Growth and Increased Fundraising

EWU’s fundraising profile has also improved. The university has attracted multi-million-dollar investments from federal, private, and philanthropic sources. Its endowment and donor base are growing.

These financial gains, combined with student-focused innovations, have captured national attention.

Contract Extension for President Faison

Recognizing his impact, the EWU Board of Trustees unanimously extended President Faison’s contract through 2032. His visionary leadership is now deeply tied to the university’s continued rise.

With so much news of HBCUs in crisis, Edward Waters University offers a powerful counter-narrative—one of resilience, reinvention, and rising prominence. From athletic competition to academic expansion, from enrollment growth to physical transformation, EWU is not just keeping up—it’s leading.

And if you ask around HBCU circles today, there’s a growing consensus: Edward Waters University might just be the fastest rising private HBCU in America.