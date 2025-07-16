HBCU legend steps in as interim head coach

SPECIAL TO HBCU GAMEDAY

Jacksonville, Fla. — HBCU Edward Waters University (EWU) Athletics has announced the appointment of Brian Jenkins as interim head football coach, effective immediately, as the Tigers prepare for a highly anticipated 2025 football season.

Jenkins has served as associate head coach and offensive coordinator for the Tigers since 2021, playing a pivotal role in the team’s offensive development and culture of competitiveness. A veteran leader with more than two decades of collegiate coaching experience, Jenkins is a seasoned figure in HBCU football with a proven championship pedigree. From 2010 to 2014, Jenkins served as head coach at Bethune-Cookman University, where he guided the Wildcats to four Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships, three NCAA FCS playoff appearances, and a 46–14 overall record. He was named MEAC Coach of the Year in 2012. Jenkins later led the football program at Alabama State University and held high-level coaching roles at Rutgers University, the University of Louisville, Bowling Green State University, and Western Kentucky University.

“We are confident in Coach Jenkins’ ability to lead our program with integrity, discipline, and vision,” said Ashley Conner, Deputy Director of Athletics. “He has earned the trust of our student-athletes and staff, and we’re excited about the leadership he brings into this transitional chapter for Edward Waters football.”

Coach Jenkins assumes the role following the departure of Toriano Morgan, who led the Tigers program since 2021. Edward Waters University extends its sincere appreciation to Coach Morgan for his service, leadership, and contributions over the past four seasons. His efforts helped lay the groundwork for the ongoing growth of EWU football, and the University wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

The 2025 season arrives during a period of historic growth for EWU Athletics. Edward Waters is the only NCAA Division II Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the State of Florida, having earned full NCAA membership in July 2024—a transformational milestone in the University’s 159-year legacy.

Over the past four years, Edward Waters University has made significant and sustained investments in its football program, including:

Construction of the University’s first-ever on-campus football stadium (2021), which features a turf playing surface, fan amenities, and remains the newest football stadium in the SIAC conference.

Completion of a new state-of-the-art weight room and athletic training complex (2023).

Construction of new football locker room facilities that are scheduled to debut later this week.

Expansion of football coaching, compliance, and recruiting staff and budgets; and

More than a doubling of football-specific athletic scholarships since 2021

These enhancements reflect the University’s deep commitment to building a first-class, student-centered football program, grounded in both academic excellence and high on-field championship-level success.

The Tigers will open the 2025 season on the road under the lights against Savannah State University on August 30th. They will then return home to face the defending SIAC champion, Miles College, on September 6th, before hosting the reigning CIAA champion and perennial Division II power, Virginia Union University, on September 13th. One of the season’s most anticipated matchups follows on September 20th, when the Tigers travel to Daytona Beach to face Bethune-Cookman University—a program once led by Coach Jenkins himself. EWU will close out the month with a home matchup against Morehouse College on September 27th.

After a bye week, October brings a mix of challenging road and home contests, beginning with a visit to Kentucky State University on October 11th. The Tigers then host SIAC foe Benedict College on October 18th as a follow-up to last year’s heartbreaking thriller match-up in Columbia. The month concludes with a trip to Clark Atlanta on October 25. In November, Edward Waters will host Central State University on November 1st in what promises to be a marquee homecoming atmosphere before closing the regular season on the road at Allen University for the 6th Annual AME Football Classic in South Carolina on November 8th.

Adding to the preseason excitement, five Edward Waters student-athletes were named last week to the 2025 SIAC Preseason All-Conference Team. Honorees include Desmon Self (offensive line), Makai Lovett (wide receiver), Johntarrious Thomas (running back), Brady Tillman (kick returner), and Tyreese Williams (defensive line). Their recognition speaks to the talent, preparation, and competitive spirit that will define this year’s squad.

With experienced leadership, upgraded infrastructure, and a strong nucleus of returning talent, Edward Waters University enters the 2025 season with confidence, momentum, and a commitment to continued excellence in intercollegiate football.

Media Contact:

Edward Waters University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics

Email: athletics@ewc.edu

Phone: (904) 470-8276

About Edward Waters University:



Edward Waters University, established in 1866, is Florida’s first independent institution of higher learning and first Historically Black College or University (HBCU). Located in Jacksonville, EWU is a proud member of NCAA Division II and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).