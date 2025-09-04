FAMU Marching 100 Thrills at U.S. Open with Althea Gibson Tribute

The 2025 U.S. Open in Flushing, N.Y., transformed into a celebration of history, culture, and legacy as the tournament honored one of the sport’s greatest pioneers — Althea Gibson, a proud HBCU alum who shattered tennis’s color barrier in 1950. Gibson went on to win championships in every Grand Slam tournament, and this year’s U.S. Open marked the 75th anniversary of her groundbreaking achievement with a full slate of tributes highlighting her alma mater, Florida A&M University (FAMU), and its marching band, the Marching 100.

Honoring a Trailblazer

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) committed itself to making the tribute a royal affair. Since 2020, the U.S. Open has incorporated HBCU Live — a showcase of historically Black colleges and universities — and Gibson’s milestone provided the perfect backdrop for a spotlight on FAMU.

On Friday, Aug. 22, the celebration began with the Beta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. — Gibson’s own sorority — performing in a special event hosted by Rashan Ali, with DJ Radio Champ providing the soundtrack. FAMU’s Women’s Tennis team, led by Head Coach Rochelle “Nikki” Houston, was also featured, linking Gibson’s legacy to today’s student-athletes.

The Marching “100” Takes Center Stage

The spotlight shined brightest on Aug. 27, when FAMU’s world-renowned Marching “100,” the reigning ESPN Band of the Year, electrified the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. More than 100,000 fans entering the complex that day were greeted with five high-energy mini-performances strategically timed to coincide with peak entry periods.

Later that evening, the Marching “100,” alongside the FAMU cheerleaders, stormed center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Under the direction of Dr. Shelby Chipman and led by head drum major Oluwamodupe Oloyede, the contingent of 30 musicians delivered a dazzling performance that brought fans to their feet. President Marva Johnson, representing FAMU with pride, joined them on court, further cementing the presence of the HBCU at one of tennis’ grandest stages.

The performance drew loud ovations as fans clamored for the best vantage points. FAMU alumni in attendance swelled with pride, capturing the moment in photos with band members.

Culture at Every Corner

The infusion of FAMU culture extended well beyond the stadium floor. Throughout the day, celebrated FAMU DJs — including DJ Bo Weezy, DJ Nyla, DJ Toure, and DJ R-tistic — kept energy high in the Arthur Ashe Garden, while DJ Fly Guy commanded the sound inside the main arena.

The festivities culminated that evening with President Johnson and Drum Major Oloyede presiding over the ceremonial coin toss for the second-round match between Mattia Bellucci and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz. Johnson’s toss favored Bellucci, but Alcaraz ultimately dominated the match in straight sets.

FAMU band dances on Center Court of the US Open FAMU head drum major Oluwamodupe Oloyede greets U.S. Open men’s favorite Carlos Alcaraz. Marching 100 performs at U.S. Open Marching 100 high stepping at U.S. Open Marching 100 dances at U.S. Open FAMU cheerleaders with a leap at U.S. Open FAMU cheerleaders interviewed at U.S. Open

Gibson’s Spirit Everywhere

Tributes to Althea Gibson were inescapable. From towering posters and marquee displays to kiosks and keepsakes, her image and story were woven into every corner of the U.S. Open. The tournament’s official logo — an artistic blend of Gibson’s profile with center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium — adorned souvenirs ranging from mugs to posters.

In the Arthur Ashe Garden, visitors explored educational displays celebrating both HBCUs and Gibson’s decorated tennis career, ensuring that her trailblazing legacy resonated with fans young and old.

A Celebration Fit for a Legend

The 2025 U.S. Open was more than a tennis tournament; it was a tribute to HBCU culture. With the Marching “100,” FAMU cheerleaders, DJs, athletes, and leadership all present, the event underscored Althea Gibson’s enduring impact on tennis, HBCUs, and American history.