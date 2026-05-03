FAMU graduation speaker drops huge donation

Florida A&M University’s spring commencement delivered more than degrees this weekend. It also delivered a major investment in the future.

Omar Goff, a FAMU alumnus and keynote speaker, donated $100,000 of his personal funds Saturday to support students at his alma mater.

His gift immediately turned into something bigger.

Two additional leaders matched his contribution, creating a powerful moment of giving at graduation that could impact generations of future Rattlers.

A full-circle moment for a FAMU graduate

Goff returned to campus not just as a speaker, but as a success story.

A 2004 summa cum laude graduate, he now serves as an executive with Procter & Gamble. He previously led Mielle, one of the fastest-growing textured haircare brands in the country.

But his message stayed grounded.

“Standing before you today is more than an honor. It is truly a full-circle moment,” Goff said. “Because I am you.”

He spoke directly to graduates about uncertainty, growth and opportunity. His tone was conversational, mixing humor with real-life lessons.

Omar Goff delivers remarks at 2026 FAMU commencement.

$100K donation becomes multi-part investment

Goff announced his $100,000 gift to create a “Possibility in Action” endowment for FAMU’s School of Business and Industry (SBI).

Then the moment grew.

Mielle founders Melvin and Monique Rodriguez pledged a matching entrepreneurship endowment

TIAA CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett also committed to match the contribution

Three relationships. Three investments. One impact.

“Possibility without action is just a dream,” Goff said.

Message to graduates: execute and lead

Goff challenged the Class of 2026 to move beyond ambition.

He shared five key principles:

Make excellence your brand

Be authentic and confident

Execute, not just dream

Lead when opportunities come

Build meaningful relationships

“When you earn your way into rooms of influence: speak, challenge and lead,” he said.

FAMU sends off more than 1,200 graduates

The ceremony honored 1,271 graduates across all 14 colleges and schools.

FAMU President Marva B. Johnson reminded students that their connection to the university doesn’t end at graduation.

“FAMU is who you are,” she said.

The graduating class now joins more than 80,000 alumni worldwide.