FAMU drum major lands brand endorsement deal at graduation

Florida A&M University’s commencement ceremony delivered a surprise moment Saturday when keynote speaker Omar Goff announced a major milestone for one of the school’s most recognizable student leaders.

Oluwamodupe Oloyede, known as “Dupe,” the first female head drum major in the history of FAMU’s legendary Marching “100,” has secured her first brand endorsement deal.

Goff revealed the news directly from the podium during his address.

“Next week you will see Dupe represent the Head & Shoulders brand in her first brand deal. First of many, congratulations.”

The announcement drew attention to Oloyede’s rapid rise as both a cultural figure and leader within HBCU marching band tradition.

A Historic Leader for the Marching “100”

Oloyede made history in June 2025 when she became the first female head drum major in the 79-year history of the Marching “100.” During the 2025–2026 season, she led the band musically while also overseeing field routines, a role that places her at the center of one of the most iconic band programs in the country.

Her leadership followed a breakout year as part of the drum major corps, contributing to the 2024–2025 Marching “100” unit that was named ESPN Band of the Year.

A senior theatre major at FAMU, Oloyede has combined performance, discipline, and visibility in a way that has elevated her profile beyond the field.

Dupe recently joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

A Growing National Presence

Oloyede’s influence has already extended into major national platforms.

This semester alone, she:

Led the band in a commercial tied to the newly released Michael Jackson biopic Michael

Appeared in an NBA on Prime promotional campaign featuring Common

Performed at the Academy Awards alongside Miles Caton, Buddy Guy, Raphael Saadiq, and Misty Copeland

She also recently joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, incorporating her band leadership style into her initiation show—further blending tradition, performance, and identity.

Dupe leading the Marching 100 at Bragg Stadium.

Omar Goff’s Vision for Culture and Opportunity

The announcement carries added significance coming from Omar Goff, a FAMU alumnus and one of the most influential brand leaders in corporate America.

Goff currently serves as the End-to-End Commercial Leader for Head & Shoulders in North America and previously led Mielle as president following its acquisition by Procter & Gamble. With more than 20 years at P&G, he has played a key role in building culturally resonant campaigns and expanding opportunities within major consumer brands.

A graduate of FAMU’s School of Business and Industry, Goff has built a career at the intersection of business growth and cultural impact—making Oloyede’s endorsement deal a reflection of that same philosophy.

A Moment Bigger Than One Deal

For Oloyede, the partnership represents more than a personal milestone—it signals a broader shift in visibility for HBCU band culture and leadership.

As the first female head drum major of the Marching “100,” her journey already marked a historic breakthrough. Now, with a national brand endorsement, it also highlights the growing recognition of HBCU talent on a larger commercial stage.

And as Goff hinted, this may only be the beginning.