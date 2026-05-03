HBCU track program wins first outdoor title in 92 years

Virginia Union made HBCU track history at the 2026 CIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship, winning its first men’s outdoor conference title in nearly a century.

The Panthers captured the CIAA men’s team championship with 150.5 points. The win ended a 92-year drought for Virginia Union, whose last outdoor track crown came in 1934.

It also completed a powerful championship double for the program. Virginia Union won the CIAA indoor title earlier this year, then carried that momentum into the outdoor season.

That makes 2026 one of the most important years in Virginia Union track and field history.

HBCU history made again

Virginia Union did not win the title with one star alone. The Panthers showed depth across the board.



Zachary Jones led the way in the field events. He earned CIAA Field Athlete of the Year honors and was named Championship Field MVP after a dominant performance in the throws.



Jones also won the shot put title, giving Virginia Union a major boost in the team standings.



Jeremiah Palacious added another championship in the long jump. On the track, Antonio Smith won the 110-meter hurdles. Barrian Authurs followed with a win in the 400-meter hurdles.



Those victories showed the balance that carried Virginia Union to the top of the CIAA. The Panthers were strong in throws, jumps, hurdles and sprints.



“This past year has been wonderful for us,” VUU head track and field coach Franck Charles said. “I can’t thank God enough for the work He did for us. We’re just happy and blessed. This is the first time since 1934, and this is amazing. I can’t wait to see what the future has for us.”

Virginia Union women show growth

The VUU women also showed progress at the CIAA Outdoor Championship.



The Panthers finished fifth overall after tying for seventh at the 2025 outdoor meet. They scored in several events and showed signs of a program building depth.



For Virginia Union, the 2026 outdoor championship was more than a title. It was a breakthrough for a program that is a founding member of the oldest HBCU conference.



After 92 years, the Panthers are back on top of CIAA outdoor track.