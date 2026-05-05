Former HBCU stars dominating in UFL

HBCU talent continues to prove its value at the professional level.

As the United Football League (UFL) season unfolds, several former HBCU stars are not just contributing — they are producing at a high level. Among the top performers are Tennessee State’s Chris Rowland and Howard University’s Ian Wheeler, two players making a strong impact in different ways.

Chris Rowland remains one of the league’s most dynamic weapons

Chris Rowland has been one of the most versatile players in the UFL this season.

The former Tennessee State standout ranks among the league leaders in all-purpose yards, showcasing his ability to impact the game as both a receiver and return specialist. His production has kept him near the top of multiple statistical categories.

Rowland also ranks among the leaders in:

Receiving touchdowns

Total receptions

Total receiving yards

That combination of volume and explosiveness makes him one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league.

His ability to contribute in multiple phases of the game reflects what HBCU programs have long emphasized — versatility, speed, and playmaking ability.

Ian Wheeler makes history with record-setting performance

While Rowland has been consistent all season, Ian Wheeler delivered one of the most explosive single-game performances in UFL history.

On April 26, 2026, the former Howard University standout set a UFL single-game record with four rushing touchdowns for the Louisville franchise against Dallas.

Wheeler dominated from the opening snap. He consistently found running lanes and finished drives in the end zone. His performance immediately placed him among the league’s scoring leaders.

He now ranks among the top players in:

Total touchdowns

Overall scoring

Wheeler’s breakout moment highlights his ability to take over a game and deliver in high-pressure situations.

HBCU pipeline continues to deliver professional talent

The success of Rowland and Wheeler is part of a larger trend.

HBCU players are continuing to earn opportunities in spring leagues like the UFL and turning those chances into production. Their success reinforces the depth of talent across historically Black colleges and universities.

From all-purpose playmakers to record-setting performers, HBCU athletes are showing they belong on the professional stage.

As the season continues, both Rowland and Wheeler will be key names to watch — not just as individual standouts, but as representatives of the growing impact of HBCU football at the next level.