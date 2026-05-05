NCAA waiver approval keeps Alabama A&M football postseason eligibile

Alabama A&M says its football program is not under an NCAA postseason ban, despite an APR database entry that showed the HBCU program facing postseason ineligibility.

The university released a statement clarifying the status of its football program after the NCAA Academic Progress Rate data showed Alabama A&M football with a multi-year APR of 897. The NCAA database also showed a Level Two penalty, practice restrictions and postseason ineligibility for the Bulldogs.

Alabama A&M says that postseason piece no longer applies.

“Alabama A&M University football is not under a postseason ban,” the statement read. “The program remains fully eligible for all postseason opportunities.”

The school said the football program is still operating under practice limitations. It also said those limitations are being addressed “proactively and in full alignment with NCAA guidelines.”

The university said it filed for a waiver connected to the football postseason penalty. According to Alabama A&M, that waiver was approved.

“Alabama A&M filed for a waiver and the waiver was approved as such we will NOT have a postseason ban,” the statement read.

Alabama A&M basketball faces NCAA ban

The football clarification came alongside a separate statement on men’s basketball. That program does face a postseason ban because of NCAA APR penalties.

AAMU acknowledged the NCAA’s confirmation that its men’s basketball program will be subject to the ban. Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant said the result does not meet the school’s standard.

“This is not the standard we expect for Alabama A&M University,” Bryant said. “We are committed to excellence in the classroom and in competition, and we take full responsibility for ensuring our programs reflect those values.”

Bryant said AAMU is building around accountability, academic success and pride. He also said the school is already seeing growth in the classroom and in student-athlete leadership.

The university said the APR issues that led to the men’s basketball penalty came from multiple years of academic oversight and student-athlete retention challenges under previous leadership.

HBCU program points to academic progress

Men’s basketball coach Donte Jackson said the penalty is disappointing for his players.

“We’re obviously disappointed for our student-athletes, because they’ve been working hard and deserve the opportunity to compete in the postseason,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the program understands what must change. He pointed to building better habits and strengthening academic commitment.

Alabama A&M said it will continue working with the NCAA to restore postseason eligibility for men’s basketball. The school also said it remains committed to building programs that compete and graduate champions.