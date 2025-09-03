HBCU Volleyball’s Big Three Rivalry: Howard, DSU, and Coppin

MEAC volleyball has shifted into a new era. For much of the last decade, Howard University owned the conference. But in the past six seasons, Delaware State and Coppin State have stepped up to create a true three-team battle at the top of HBCU volleyball.

MEAC Volleyball Champions, 2019–2024

2019: Howard wins the championship

Howard wins the championship 2020: No tournament (COVID-19)

No tournament (COVID-19) 2021: Howard wins again

Howard wins again 2022: Delaware State claims first title since 1986

Delaware State claims first title since 1986 2023: Coppin State wins first-ever championship

Coppin State wins first-ever championship 2024: Delaware State adds a second crown in three years

Championship Tally (2019–2024)

Coppin State: 1 title (2023)

Howard: 2 titles (2019, 2021)

Delaware State: 2 titles (2022, 2024)

Howard: The Consistent Threat

Howard reached the finals three times in the past six years and won twice. The Bison remain the dynasty of MEAC volleyball, producing stars like HBCU Rya McKinnon, who continues to dominate as one of the league’s most recognizable faces. Howard’s tradition of winning ensures they always enter the season as the team to beat.

Delaware State: The Emerging Force

Delaware State reached the championship match in 2022 and 2024, and the Hornets walked away with the trophy both times. Their 2022 run ended a decades-long drought and signaled a new chapter in program history. By winning again in 2024, DSU proved it was no fluke. They are now firmly part of the championship conversation.

Coppin State: From Spoiler to Champion

Coppin State played in the MEAC finals twice during this stretch and stunned the league in 2023 with its first-ever title. The Eagles turned their spoiler reputation into legitimacy by sweeping Howard in the championship match. That win solidified Coppin as a permanent member of the conference’s elite.

Why the Big Three Rivalry Means Everything in MEAC Volleyball

The MEAC only sends one team to the NCAA Tournament each season. That means when Howard, Delaware State, and Coppin State collide, the stakes are enormous. Every matchup between them feels like postseason elimination, even in the regular season.

This three-way rivalry brings parity, unpredictability, and star power to a league that once felt predictable. For HBCU sports fans, it makes volleyball a must-watch sport alongside football and basketball. The Big Three rivalry doesn’t just decide the conference—it defines the path to March.

What’s Next

Howard enters 2025 as the preseason favorite, with Delaware State close behind and Coppin State ready to strike again. The road to the NCAA Tournament runs straight through the Big Three of MEAC volleyball, and every game promises the kind of drama fans live for.