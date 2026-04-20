Vivian Stringer coaching pipeline returns to HBCU basketball

Within two hours of Cheyney University — where C. Vivian Stringer first became a legend — three HBCU programs are now led by coaches she built. This isn’t coincidence. This is a coaching tree taking root right back where it started.

Delaware State University (DSU), Morgan State University (Morgan), and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in the last two years have each hired new women’s basketball head coaches. All three played for Stringer. All three are now leading HBCU programs in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). And all three sit within roughly a two-hour radius of the campus where Stringer first made history.

That’s not a recruiting pitch. That’s a legacy in motion.

C. Vivian Stringer coaching tree — Khadijah Rushdan, Nadine Domond, and Malika Willis, three MEAC head coaches shaped by the Hall of Famer’s legacy at Cheyney, Iowa, and Rutgers

Vivian Stringer Built Her Foundation at an HBCU

Before the Basketball Hall of Fame induction, before the Final Four appearances at Iowa and Rutgers, Stringer built something rare at Cheyney University. The HBCU in Pennsylvania that most people outside of Philadelphia already knew about, and a program that no one could ignore after 1982.

That year, Stringer led Cheyney to the national championship game, becoming the first HBCU women’s basketball program to reach that stage. The run didn’t just put Cheyney on the map. It established the standard Stringer would carry with her for the next four decades. The 1982 Cheyney Lady Wolves have since been inducted for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — recognition that was a long time coming.

Her philosophy was never complicated. “You have to be willing to sacrifice,” she said during her Hall of Fame career. “You can’t tell people to do something you’re not going to do yourself.” That accountability, instilled at an HBCU, became the foundation of every program she touched. By the time Stringer earned her 1,000th coaching win, it was a milestone built on the foundation she first laid at Cheyney.

Now, that same foundation is shaping HBCU women’s basketball again — through the players who lived it firsthand.

Khadijah Rushdan Brings the Rutgers Blueprint Back to Delaware

The most direct full-circle moment in this story belongs to DSU head coach Khadijah Rushdan. The Wilmington, Delaware native, Rushdan left her home state to play under Stringer at Rutgers University. She developed into a WNBA Draft pick and one of the program’s most dependable floor leaders.

She spent years building her coaching résumé at the Division I level before returning to lead Delaware State’s Hornets program in the same state where her basketball journey began.

Rushdan’s hiring reconnects DSU to the local talent pipeline in Wilmington and the surrounding Philadelphia region. It is one of the most productive recruiting corridors on the East Coast. She doesn’t just bring Stringer’s system. She brings credibility, proximity, and a personal understanding of what it means to leave home and come back stronger.

Nadine Domond Carries Both Sides of the Coaching Tree to Morgan State

Head coach Nadine Domond represents something unique in this story — she lived Stringer’s program as both a player and a coach.

Domond played for Stringer at the University of Iowa, where guard development and defensive discipline defined the culture. After her playing career, she returned to work directly on Stringer’s staff at Rutgers, absorbing the program-building side of the blueprint from one of the game’s most respected minds.

That dual experience — player and assistant under the same Hall of Fame coach — gives Domond a rare perspective as she builds Morgan State’s Bears program. She’s not approximating what Stringer taught. She lived it twice. Her arrival at Morgan State directly connects the program to Cheyney’s historic legacy — and that connection is intentional.

“Morgan represents everything I believe in — excellence, legacy, and developing student-athletes into champions,” Domond said after her hiring. That language is no accident. It echoes the same values Stringer spent five decades modeling.

Malika Willis Is Building the Standard at UMES

The third branch of this coaching tree extends to the Eastern Shore. Malika Willis, now the head coach at Maryland Eastern Shore, also played for Stringer at Iowa — part of the same program that shaped Domond.

Where Domond returned to Stringer’s staff, Willis built her coaching career through other stops before landing at UMES. But the foundation she carries is identical: accountability, guard-first basketball, and a standard that doesn’t shift based on circumstance.

At UMES, Willis is already delivering results. The Hawks made history in the 2026 WNIT, knocking off Wake Forest in the program’s first-ever postseason game. She arrived with a Hall of Fame education and the kind of clarity that comes from playing for someone who never accepted anything less than your best. UMES now has a coach who knows exactly what excellence looks like — because she competed inside it every day.

Two Branches. One Legacy. One Conference.

Stringer’s influence across these three programs runs through two distinct eras and two different schools, but the output is consistent. The Iowa branch produced both Domond and Willis. The Rutgers branch shaped Rushdan. Different decades, different campuses, same uncompromising standard.

What makes this moment especially significant is the geography. DSU, Morgan, and UMES all sit within roughly two hours of Cheyney — the HBCU where Stringer’s legacy was born. The Philadelphia-to-Baltimore corridor, which includes Wilmington, the DMV, and the surrounding areas, has long been critical recruiting ground for MEAC basketball. Now, three coaches with the same blueprint are working those same pipelines.

Stringer’s influence isn’t echoing from a distance. It is actively recruiting, developing, and competing in the region that made her who she is.

What This Means for HBCU Basketball

This moment matters beyond the MEAC standings. It illustrates something that doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves. HBCU programs are destinations for elite coaching talent, not stepping stones away from it.

Rushdan, Domond, and Willis each had options. They chose HBCU programs. They chose the MEAC. And they are bringing with them a coaching philosophy forged by one of the most influential figures the sport has ever produced.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame has already recognized what Stringer built at Cheyney. Now, the MEAC is living proof that the legacy never stopped growing.

What started at Cheyney didn’t stay there. It grew through Iowa, through Rutgers, through decades of Final Fours and Hall of Fame recognition. And now it has returned — to Delaware State, Morgan State, and Maryland Eastern Shore — carried by three coaches who understand exactly what they’re building and exactly who taught them how.

C. Vivian Stringer built her legacy on HBCU ground. Today, her coaching tree is planting new roots in that same soil.