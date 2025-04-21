Newly hired HC bringing blueprint from legendary HBCU coach

Morgan State University has named Nadine Domond as its new head coach for women’s basketball, launching a new chapter in women’s basketball at the HBCU, one with deep historical ties. Domond arrives with an elite résumé—and a connection to the only HBCU women’s team to ever play in the NCAA Division I Final Four: the 1982 Cheyney State Lady Wolves.

That team was led by legendary coach C. Vivian Stringer, who helped redefine what was possible for HBCU programs. Domond played for Stringer at Iowa and coached alongside her at Rutgers, crediting her with laying the foundation for her coaching values.

Working with a Legend

“I played for Coach Stringer. Worked for her. Won with her,” Domond said during her introduction. “She showed me what it looks like. That blueprint is my foundation.”

Morgan State University President Dr. David Wilson emphasized the symbolism of this hire, connecting Domond’s coaching roots to HBCU greatness.

“Why can’t Morgan State dream like that?” Wilson asked. “Cheyney did it with Coach Stringer. Now we’ve got someone from that tree to lead our own program.”

Domond has coached at every level—from Rutgers to Grambling State to the WNBA—and most recently turned Virginia State into a title contender. In 2025, she led the Trojans to a 21-5 record, a CIAA Northern Division crown, and their first-ever NCAA Division II Tournament berth. Her leadership earned her CIAA Coach of the Year and HBCU All-Stars Lonnie Bartley National Coach of the Year honors.

Her coaching identity is built on discipline, defense, and unity. “This is going to be a faith-based team,” Domond said. “We’re going to be sisters. We’re going to be accountable. And we’re going to win—on and off the court.”

As Domond walked to the podium, the voice of Morgan State Athletics, Lamont Germany, welcomed her with a clear and confident declaration:

“We got one.” Now entering its 40th season as a Division I program, Morgan State women’s basketball isn’t just chasing success—it’s investing in legacy.